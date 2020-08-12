ROUND ROCK, Texas, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Texas Pain Center is pleased to announce that Dr. Jamal Hasoon has joined the Central Texas Pain Center Team after finishing his interventional pain fellowship at the prestigious Harvard Medical School in Boston, where he completed advanced fellowship training in interventional pain management and was awarded Outstanding Pain Fellow of the Year. Dr. Hasoon will be providing patient care for Central Texas Pain Center in the rapidly growing Round Rock, Cedar Park and Pflugerville neighborhoods of Austin, TX.
According to Dr. Jerry Gutierrez, a fellow Harvard fellowship alumni, member of the Pain Specialists of America Clinical Advisory Board, and Medical Director of The Pain Relief Surgery Center, "We have been looking for a highly trained interventional pain doctor to join us in north Austin to provide care for our growing patient base in Round Rock, Cedar Park and Pflugerville, and we couldn't be happier to have Dr. Hasoon join our North Austin team to increase our capacity to treat patients in this region's growing interventional pain market."
Dr. Jamal "Jamie" Hasoon is a native Texan born and raised in Houston, Texas. He completed medical school at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and anesthesiology residency at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, where he was recognized for clinical and academic excellence. Dr. Hasoon furthered his training at the Harvard Medical School in Boston, where he completed advanced fellowship training in interventional pain management and was awarded Outstanding Pain Fellow of the Year.
Dr. Hasoon has published many articles in peer-reviewed medical journals on topics including migraine headaches, low back pain, and spinal cord stimulation therapy. He has special interests in headache disorders and minimally invasive spinal therapy, including spinal cord stimulation. Dr. Hasoon strongly believes in a personalized and multidisciplinary approach to pain management to reduce patients' level of pain and increase their quality of life. Dr. Hasoon stays active in the medical community through his memberships in the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, North American Neuromodulation Society, Society for Obstetric Anesthesia and Perinatology, American Society of Anesthesiology, Texas Medical Association, and American Medical Association.
In his spare time, Dr. Hasoon enjoys college sports, video games, and cooking.
About Central Texas Pain Center
Central Texas Pain Center is an interventional pain management group practice committed to treating patients suffering from all types of acute or chronic pain. Their expert physicians develop treatment plans from a host of multidisciplinary approaches. Individualized treatment programs are designed to improve patients' quality of life, allowing them to return to normal daily functions.
About Pain Specialists of America:
Pain Specialists of America is a practice management company that provides management services in Texas to Central Texas Pain Center's and Pain Specialists of Austin's 17 interventional pain clinics and urine toxicology labs. Pain Specialists of America also manages two ambulatory surgical centers located in Austin and Killeen, TX, and provides management services to the Hunters Creek Pharmacy. Many of the physician leaders supported by Pain Specialists of America have trained at the nation's most prestigious medical centers in the country like Harvard Medical School and the Cleveland Clinic. Pain Specialists of America works with its practice affiliates to provide best in class administrative support so that these practices can focus on providing patients exceptional interventional pain care by deploying best practices and the latest interventional pain treatments.
