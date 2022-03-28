Katy Kothmann Abraham to receive Fort Worth Business Press prestigious recognition
FORT WORTH, Texas, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Construction Cost Management is proud to announce its CEO and owner Katy Kothmann Abraham has been selected to be honored in the 2022 Fort Worth Business Press Great Women of Texas Awards. The awards program recognizes outstanding women in Fort Worth who have made significant business, civic and social contributions. An awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, April 28, at Ridglea Country Club.
Located in the heart of the historical Stockyards district, Construction Cost Management has been a part of the Fort Worth community for over 40 years and Katy's commitment to helping it thrive is evident in her volunteer work and the growth she has facilitated within the company since she took over as CEO in 2012.
"I love Fort Worth. Growing up and now operating my business here has shown me what an amazingly rich culture and history the city has, and I believe a lot of that has to do with the incredibly talented women who call Fort Worth home," said Abraham. "I am honored to be recognized among such an inspiring group at this year's Great Women of Texas event."
The 2022 Great Women of Texas roster includes 23 accomplished and admired women including former Fort Worth mayor Betsy Price, President and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County Leah King and former rodeo world champion and broadcasting superstar, Pam Minick.
"Collectively, this group could run the state of Texas, fix the ills of our country, and rule the world," said Richard Connor, publisher of the Business Press in an online announcement about the awards.
About Construction Cost Management
Construction Cost Management (CCM) is a WOSB-, WBE- and HUBZone-certified company that provides quality estimating and cost management services from concept to completion. Keith Kothmann started the business in 1979 to serve architecture and engineering firms. In 2012, his daughter, Katy Kothmann Abraham, purchased the company to continue the family legacy and has grown the company into what it is today: a national leader in construction cost estimation services. Located in the historical Stockyards district in Fort Worth, Texas, CCM is passionate about serving the community where its employees live and work through company giving programs and volunteer work.
