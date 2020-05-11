- 2,020 Prius 2020 Editions to Be Offered - More Than 1.9 Million Prius Models Sold in U.S. Since 2000 - Two Colors and Unique Blackout Trim and Features - New Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 - Manufacturer Preliminary-Estimated 52 Combined MPG - One of 11 Toyota Electrified Models for 2021 - Toyota to Reveal Two All-New Hybrid Models Monday, May 18 at 11:00 a.m. EDT