FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Malysa Le, President and CEO of Panya Fabricate Welding and Machine based out of Fort Worth, Texas, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Malysa Le was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Malysa Le into the community," said Scott Gerber, Founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Malysa has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Malysa will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Malysa will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"I'm definitely enthusiastic about being a member of such a world-class community while connecting and collaborating with top-level and respected leaders. This community will strengthen and help build adaptive strategies while continuing to integrate positive and successful impact in the industry."
