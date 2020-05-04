SAN ANTONIO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE American: GSB), a worldwide leader in the secure movement and integration of data, today announced that two of its San Antonio-based team members were recoginzed in this year's Business Intelligence Excellence in Customer Service Awards. Jeff Kruchak, senior consultant, was the sole recipient in the Consultant of the Year category. Keith Lowery, server analyst, was recognized as one of three Front-Line Pros of the Year.
"This recognition is well deserved for Jeff and Keith, who are outstanding examples of the front-line teams that deliver unparalleled customer service to GlobalSCAPE clients," said Mark Hood, chief operating officer at GlobalSCAPE. "Our employees are our greatest asset. These individual contributions are essential to ensuring a high-performance culture dedicated to client success. Thank you to Jeff and Keith for their exemplary efforts and congratulations on this recognition."
Kruchak has served in a senior consultant role at GlobalSCAPE since 2015 and is responsible for delivering technical advice, implementing solutions, and providing knowledge transfer to GlobalSCAPE clients. Lowery joined GlobalSCAPE as a server analyst in 2018, a role in which his passion has thrived for providing world-class technical assistance to users and support team members for GlobalSCAPE server and client programs.
The Excellence in Customer Service Awards are the latest recognitions for GlobalSCAPE. In March, GlobalSCAPE's Enhanced File Transfer™ (EFT) 2020 platform won top honors in the Secure File Transfer category of the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The company was also named a 2020 Best Company to Work for in Texas and was a finalist for the San Antonio Business Journal's Business of the Year.
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains. For more information, visit: https://www.bintelligence.com/excellence-in-customer-service-awards.
About GlobalSCAPE
GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE American: GSB) is a pioneer in securing and automating the movement and integration of data seamlessly in, around and outside your business, between applications, people and places, in and out of the cloud. GlobalSCAPE provides cloud services that automate your work, secure your data, and integrate your applications – while giving visibility to those who need it. GlobalSCAPE makes business flow brilliantly. Visit www.globalscape.com.
