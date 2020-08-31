AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Street Financial has been named 2020 Broker-Dealer of the Year in Division I by Investment Advisor magazine. This is the third time in five years Lion Street Financial has received the award.
"Our broker-dealer is essential to Lion Street's strategy," explained Brian Murphy, Executive Director of Lion Street. "Clients are best served by Firms who can access products and solutions across the spectrum of fixed or variable, whether protection or accumulation. Working in an integrated, coordinated fashion is an advantage for our Owner-Firms."
Lion Street Financial's recognition is based on receiving high scores in all categories, and a total score that was highest among its peers. "After tallying votes from over 1,300 independent financial advisors, Investment Advisor is proud to recognize the 2020 Broker-Dealers of the Year, including Lion Street," said Janet Levaux, editor in chief of Investment Advisor and ThinkAdvisor. "The winners have shown — both before and during the pandemic — the many powerful ways they go the extra mile to best support their advisors."
Lion Street was founded by industry veteran Bob Carter in 2010 as a distributor of insurance and investment products. Distinguished by offering real value through ownership in a national network, both financial professionals and employees have stock in the company, providing cultural and financial alignment. Lion Street Financial was created to provide a full-service Broker-Dealer and RIA for Owner-Firms.
"Winning this award three times in five years is evidence that Lion Street's broker-dealer is providing the kind of services that today's financial professionals need," said John Burmeister, President and CEO of Lion Street Financial. "Our employees truly care about providing the best service and capabilities to our Owner-Firms. We are here so they can cater to their client's best interests. We are humbled that they supported us to win Broker-Dealer of the Year again."
Burmeister was recently named to the Financial Services Institute's Advocacy Circle of Excellence for advancing the interests of Main Street American investors and the independent financial services industry through advocacy. Meet the Top Broker-Dealers of 2020 featuring Burmeister.
About Lion Street — Lion Street is a leading financial services company based in Austin, Texas. Lion Street provides elite life insurance professionals access to the financial products, intellectual capital, and specialized resources they need to meet the sophisticated needs of high-net-worth and corporate clients. Together, Lion Street's Owner-Firms are strongly committed to building a highly collaborative network of professionals. To learn more about Lion Street, please visit www.lionstreet.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
About Investment Advisor — Serving the investment, analysis and practice management needs of independent and independent-minded advisors, Investment Advisor magazine is a key franchise within the ThinkAdvisor Network of ALM.
