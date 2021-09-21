DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ISN®, the global leader in contractor management services, released its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) White Paper. To address the challenges created by the complexity of ESG compliance, ISN has leveraged its data and tools to collect and analyze contractor and supplier information pertaining to ESG.
Today, the heightened global focus on sustainability and social responsibility has resulted in increased demand from investors, shareholders and consumers alike for companies to track, disclose and improve the impact of their business operations through ESG initiatives. In response, ISN developed an analysis, including responses from more than 11,000 contractors and suppliers, to provide data on the current ESG risks in contractor bases and supply chains. The white paper offers direction to companies on the opportunities for ESG initiatives.
"While environmental issues were once the main focus of sustainability initiatives, there has recently been heightened attention to managing social responsibility and ensuring proper governance policies," said Brian Callahan, President and Chief Operating Officer at ISN. "By leveraging the data collected in the 2021 ESG White Paper, companies and contractors can identify the risk areas in ESG management and take action to successfully meet their sustainability goals. ISN is excited to be an active partner in furthering transparency and incorporating tracking into the operations of our Hiring Clients to ultimately drive improvement in their ESG initiatives."
Highlights from the ESG White Paper include:
- Environmental — Nearly 60% of companies have implemented an Environmental Management System (EMS) to help their companies continuously improve their environmental performance. This demonstrates the prioritization of ESG initiatives by companies in 2021; fewer than 7% of contractors and suppliers actively tracked Environmental KPIs in 2020.
- Social — Almost half of companies have policies in place regarding protection of human rights (46%), diversity, equity and inclusion (47%), and forced labor (44%) to manage their employees and the communities they inhabit.
- Governance/Operational Transparency — Anti-discrimination policies are in place for a large majority (90%) of contractors and suppliers, but codes of conduct (63%) and systems to address other governance issues like corruption (48%) are not as widely implemented.
