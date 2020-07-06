HOUSTON, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freepoint Energy Solutions ("Freepoint Energy"), a subsidiary of Freepoint Commodities LLC ("Freepoint Commodities"), has been recognized by Energy Research Consulting Group (ERCG) for its excellence in the retail power industry. The Houston-based electricity provider earned the number one spot in "Ease of Doing Business" and the number two spot in both "Overall Satisfaction" and "Price Competitiveness" in ERCG's 2019 National ABC Study. Freepoint Energy's rank in all three categories improved from the previous year, and this marks the first time in the history of ERCG's survey that a supplier earned a Top 3 ranking in all three Excellence Award categories.
"In previous years of our study, we've had some suppliers capture two Excellence Awards in the same year," noted Young Kim, Principal at ERCG. "We've never had a supplier hold all three Excellence Awards – it's the ERCG Grand Slam. This unprecedented achievement proves how committed Freepoint Energy is to their ABC partners in all aspects of the business. It is this level of dedication that has fueled Freepoint Energy's meteoric rise in our rankings, and their phenomenal growth."
In addition to earning awards in all three excellence categories, Freepoint Energy earned the top spot for the second consecutive year for ABC volume growth. A staggering 72% of Freepoint Energy's ABCs reported doing more volume with Freepoint in the last 12 months. Freepoint Energy rounded out its stellar performance by also earning a Top 5 score in five major operational categories including: Account Manager, Customer Supply Agreement, Direct/Indirect Conflict Policy, and Pass Through Charges.
"We are very honored to receive this recognition from ERCG," said Jackson Vo, President of Freepoint Energy. "We remain committed to building a platform that delivers the highest levels of satisfaction for our broker partners and customers."
Since 2014, ERCG has conducted its flagship annual study on the ABC market. In the 2019 National ABC Study, 176 ABC firms responded, representing approximately 75% of the total ABC market by volume. This was record turnout, which highlights even more the impressive accomplishment of Freepoint Energy.
Since 2017, Freepoint Energy has prioritized broker satisfaction in its guiding business principles and is committed to offering every one of its sales partners and customers exceptional service.
ABOUT FREEPOINT ENERGY
Freepoint Energy Solutions, an affiliate of Freepoint Commodities, is active as a retail electric supplier to commercial and industrial customers throughout PJM & ERCOT. For more information please visit: www.freepointsolutions.com
ABOUT ERCG
Energy Research Consulting Group (ERCG) provides business intelligence and consulting services to energy market participants on entry strategies, investment opportunities, and market & policy dynamics. For more information about ERCG's experience, research and consulting offerings please visit: www.ercg-us.com
Contact:
Serra Saridereli
serra.saridereli@rfbinder.com
630-414-2520