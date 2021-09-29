DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOCCAM Technologies Inc., the leading platform for payment solutions in real estate has announced that The Silicon Review Magazine has deemed them among the '50 Innovative Companies to Watch.'
Each year, The Silicon Review 50 Innovation Companies to Watch program identifies companies that bring innovative, diversified, and reliable solutions, as well as self-evolving and self-adaptable qualities to best serve the ever-changing needs of their industries.
"We are honored to be recognized as a top innovative company to watch by The Silicon Review Magazine," said Ashley Cook, ZOCCAM CEO and Founder. "We continue to work hard to provide the industry with leading technologies that keep the real estate world front and center and are excited to see what our future holds."
The Silicon Review 50 Innovation Companies to Watch 2021 Article:
About ZOCCAM
ZOCCAM is the leading payments provider to the real estate industry in all 50 states. ZOCCAM unites the parties of a home purchase transaction through its platform providing a simple, more secure method for delivery of payments. Its mobile app, which connects directly to the title companies' financial institutions, provides a superior customer experience. For more information, visit www.ZOCCAM.com or 214-247-6500.
