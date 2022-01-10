LEWISVILLE, Texas, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BayMark Health Services announced the opening of MedMark Treatment Centers Louisville, expanding the continuum of care in the Louisville area where we currently operate an office-based opioid treatment program under the AppleGate Recovery brand. Located at 4922 Poplar Level Road, MedMark Louisville provides evidence-based treatment for adults struggling with opioid use disorder including medication management, counseling and supportive recovery services.
"From April of 2020 to April of 2021, Kentucky experienced a 54% increase in drug overdose deaths," shared David K. White, Ph.D., CEO of BayMark Health Services. "The increasing presence of fentanyl throughout the country, but particularly in Kentucky and the surrounding states, is a fatal problem compounded by the challenges we've all faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Improving access to individualized treatment, proven to help those struggling with opioid use disorder is critical at this time, and BayMark is happy to be a part of the solution in Kentucky."
MedMark Treatment Centers are known across the country as providers of comprehensive, individualized treatment for opioid use disorder. Through medication management and counseling, MAT reduces the symptoms of withdrawal and cravings, paving the way for patients to focus on addressing the causes and consequences of their addiction through education, relapse prevention strategies, lab testing, coordinated care for pregnant patients and linkages to community resources. Med Mark's newest treatment center is following all current CDC guidelines for health and safety.
About BayMark Health Services:
BayMark Health Services provides Substance Use Disorder (SUD) treatment to 72,000+ patients in recovery across more than 350 treatment facilities in 36 states and 3 Canadian provinces. The largest provider of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) services in North America and the leader in evidence-based treatment options for SUD's, BayMark's continuum of care includes medication-assisted treatment (MAT), withdrawal management, PHP, IOP, counseling and other innovative support therapies in outpatient, inpatient and residential settings.
