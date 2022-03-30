Edgewood Independent School District announced its joining of the Texas Purchasing Group which connects over 50 existing participating agencies from across Texas to a large vendor pool for bid distribution and management.
Edgewood ISD joined the purchasing group in December. In joining, Edgewood ISD hopes to utilize the system to streamline the purchasing process. The Texas Purchasing Group is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides local Texas government agencies the tools needed to minimize costs and time delays associated with the procurement process. Edgewood ISD was distributing bids and managing the procurement process manually before joining the system. In joining, Edgewood ISD looks to save time, reach out to more vendors automatically and achieve cost savings over the traditional paper-based bid process.
Edgewood ISD has access to the Texas Purchasing Group vendor pool which will enhance competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the Texas Purchasing Group, all vendors looking to do business with Edgewood ISD can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/texas. Edgewood ISD invites all current vendors not already registered on the purchasing group to do so today.
Registered vendors can access all open bids, related documents and files, additional addendum and award information. In addition, the Texas Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts. A robust NIGP code category list allows vendors registering to find the correct codes in order to receive matched bid information.
"It is not only our purchasing department that looks forward to the benefits of using the Texas Purchasing Group, but our valued vendors can now save time and access not only our open bids, but those from other agencies throughout the state. We invite all of our current vendors to register on the Texas Purchasing Group or contact bidnet direct's vendor support team with any questions," stated Daniel Garza, Assistant Business Manager of Edgewood ISD.
Vendors may register on the Texas Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/texas. bidnet direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.
Other local Texas government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Texas Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.
About Edgewood ISD:
Edgewood Independent School District was established in 1950 on the west side of San Antonio, Texas. Edgewood ISD serves nearly 10,000 students with over 20 schools and programs.
Edgewood ISD is an open boundary and open enrollment district - which means EISD students can attend any campus regardless of boundary zoning, plus any student in Bexar County can attend any EISD school.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Texas Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
Media Contact
