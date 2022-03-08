DALLAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ISN, the global leader in contractor management services, today announces an expanded partnership with the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER). This partnership will provide access to NCCER's high-quality pipeline training through ISNetworld's Learning Management System (LMS) tool beginning in April, with new courses being added through the end of 2023. ISN contractor customers will have unlimited access to these operator qualification (OQ) courses at no additional charge.
"Our partnership with NCCER dates back more than 20 years and is based on a common mission to create safer worksites and increase worker competency, helping to get employees home safely to their families every day," said Joseph Eastin, Chief Executive Officer at ISN. "We are proud to further that mission with this exciting new initiative."
Brian Callahan, President and Chief Operating Officer at ISN added: "This comprehensive training program, built on the foundation of NCCER's partnership with industry subject matter experts will provide cost savings to contractors, who would otherwise have to pay separately for employees' OQ courses. Having these available in our LMS provides the convenience to workers of online completion."
Using the ISNetworld platform, thousands of companies and tens of thousands of workers will have access to vital education courses that will cover a wide range of skills and qualifications related to work on liquid and gas pipelines. Nearly 200 online pipeline courses will be available as part of this partnership, including the development of 60 new gas trainings.
"We are proud to expand access to NCCER's quality pipeline educational materials. Our partnership with ISN is a key step in accomplishing our mission to build a safe, productive and sustainable workforce that meets our industry's immediate needs and beyond by allowing these materials to reach a broader audience," said Boyd Worsham, President and Chief Executive Officer at NCCER. "Now, more than ever, offering virtual options for learning is essential to accelerating development and upskilling of our nation's craft professionals."
To learn more about ISN's industry-leading software and services, see here. To learn more about NCCER, visit http://www.nccer.org.
