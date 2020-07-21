- Wiko Ride 2 Smartphone Delivers Multitasking Agility at Entry Price Point - Available Online Exclusively From Boost Mobile Today; Available in Walmart Stores and at Walmart.com August 1 - New Phone Available on Boost Mobile's New "$hrink-It!" Plan, Which Offers 15 GB for $45 Per Month; Monthly Rate Shrinks by $10 After Six On-Time Payments