AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition, the world's leading industrial AI company, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Cendana Digital, a data science solutions company, to expand SparkCognition's global presence to bring cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions to the Malaysian oil and gas market. Together, the companies offer oil and gas intelligent products and solutions that significantly improve safety and efficiency, streamline workflows, and revolutionize operations.
"At SparkCognition, we pride ourselves on working with industry-leading companies to serve our customers around the world. We have found value in using artificial intelligence to solve our customers' toughest problems, no matter the geographic market," said Philippe Herve, VP of Energy at SparkCognition. "We're happy to expand our global footprint to Malaysia, and couldn't be more excited to do so with Cendana Digital."
Cendana Digital, in partnership with PBQ Oilfield Services, will distribute SparkCognition's core products to the Malaysian market. These products are SparkPredict®️, a predictive analytics solution, Darwin™, an automated machine learning product, DeepArmor®️, a cybersecurity product, and DeepNLP™, a natural language processing tool.
"We strive to bring cutting edge solutions to our clients to improve their operations and revolutionize their businesses," said Yusri Mohamad, Chief Executive Officer of Cendana Digital. "For that reason, we're excited to work with SparkCognition and further drive innovation for our customers."
