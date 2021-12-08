AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAM Companies ("SAM" or the "Company"), the nation's leading provider of professional geospatial and inspection solutions to customers across the utility, transportation, and broader infrastructure industries, is pleased to announce that on December 3, 2021, it completed the acquisition of Ghiotto & Associates, Inc., a professional land surveying and mapping company located in Jacksonville, Florida.
Ghiotto is a full-service firm licensed in Florida, with strong client relationships in public works, including the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), and other municipal and private sector clients. Ghiotto's location and services complement SAM's existing technical capabilities and expand the Company's project capacity, experience, and geographic presence in Florida.
SAM has identified continued expansion in Florida as a key pillar of the Company's strategic growth plan due to sizeable opportunities in the transportation and utility end segments supported by attractive demographic and population trends. Ghiotto's strong base of activity in FDOT's highly attractive District 2, which includes the greater Jacksonville area, gives SAM an important foothold to continue executing on strategic initiatives in Florida and the Southeast.
"We're excited to welcome the Ghiotto & Associates team to the SAM family," said SAM President and CEO, Chris Solomon. "Ghiotto has a well-established reputation for delivering high-quality services to a wide range of clients in Northeastern Florida. With a similar employee-first culture focused on great client service, Ghiotto's expertise and leadership will be a tremendous addition to our Southeast and Florida operations and will contribute greatly to our strategic growth plan in the region."
The entire Ghiotto team will be joining SAM as part of the acquisition, including President/Owner Philip M. Ghiotto, PSM, who will continue to focus on business development and operations to help continue to extend SAM's presence in Florida.
Mr. Ghiotto added, "Our team is very excited about joining SAM's industry-leading platform. The highly technical capabilities and expertise across service lines that SAM brings to our organization will provide us the ability to offer new solutions to our valued clients as well as exciting growth and development opportunities for our employees."
SAM continues to pursue an aggressive growth strategy, with an emphasis on extending its technical capabilities, technology offering, and geographic coverage through organic and inorganic initiatives. This acquisition exemplifies SAM's M&A strategy, representing SAM's twelfth acquisition in five years and the second acquisition in Florida in 2021.
About SAM Companies
SAM is a leading national provider of geospatial solutions to customers across the utility, transportation, and broader infrastructure industries. SAM's comprehensive suite of services includes surveying and building information modeling, geographic information systems and aerial mapping, utility engineering, program management, and inspection services, and is utilized across the entire infrastructure asset lifecycle. SAM uses cutting-edge technology to capture and deliver the most accurate and reliable data for a diverse base of public and private sector clients. The Company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, TX. In Florida, SAM is licensed and operates as SAM Surveying And Mapping, LLC.
