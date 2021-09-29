ARLINGTON, Texas, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cameron West completed her new book "A Great American Dick Punch: The Battle After The Fight", a gripping and potent story of United States Army homicidal negligence, and one woman doing everything possible to expose and advocate for a killed in action soldier's Congressionally mandated post humous due process.
West writes, "This is where the story begins-Operation Zuni. The victim at hand in this homicide, because war is just a multitude of murder happenings along a greedy bureaucratic process, is Corporal Christopher John Lee West. He is a Fallen Eagle of Task Force Falcon!"
Published by Page Publishing, Cameron Wests' fascinating journey tells the story of a fallen hero, and her National Service mission to advocate for Army death justice for soldiers' and their Gold Star family's peace.
The United States Army has classified blown-up human carnage rising from the grave and knocking at their door, demanding proper Congressional death justice for ALL American Soldiers. The Army declares, "There is nothing to see" and "There are no records" for an open classified homicide from the war in Iraq.
Follow Cameron West as she seeks atonement for what has happened to her brother for the sake of her tribe's justice and peace. Will she succeed or will the United States Army power be too much for just one woman?
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase "A Great American Dick Punch: The Battle After The Fight" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Nobles.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing