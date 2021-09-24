HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PreCheck, a background screening and credentialing firm specializing in healthcare, today announced a strategic partnership with the Applied Statistics & Management Inc. (ASM) flagship credentialing system MD-Staff. The partnership offers medical services professionals with a software integration that streamlines the background screening process for provider organizations by enabling medical staff services departments to initiate a background check without interrupting their credentialing workflow.
"PreCheck is continually listening to the needs of our medical staff services customers, and we are committed to providing a seamless process for ensuring that physicians applying for hospital privileges meet the same high standard of background screening that is applied to employees," says Zach Daigle, President at PreCheck. "PreCheck, through our continued partnership with MD-Staff, offers medical services professionals seamless technology integrations and most importantly, the highest quality and most accurate background checks available to safeguard their patients and medical staff."
"Integrating with industry partners is critical to streamlining and automating the credentialing process," says Nick Phan, Executive Vice President at ASM. "We are pleased to expand our partnership with PreCheck who are aligned in our mission to improve the credentialing process for our medical staff services customers."
To learn more about PreCheck's background screening solutions for medical staff services, visit http://www.PreCheck.com.
About PreCheck
Founded in 1983, PreCheck has focused exclusively on serving the healthcare industry's background screening and employment qualification needs since 1993. PreCheck serves over 5,000 hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics, educational institutions, and other ancillary healthcare organizations, across the U.S. PreCheck has evolved over time from a background screening provider into a turnkey outsourcing solutions provider, offering a full suite of background screening, compliance monitoring, and credentialing solutions all designed to help its clients adhere to the extensive regulations governing the healthcare industry. Based in Houston, PreCheck is a six-time recognized Inc. 5000 company and has achieved Background Screening Credentialing Council Accreditation by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA). Please visit http://www.precheck.com for more information.
About ASM
Applied Statistics & Management Inc. (ASM) empowers healthcare organizations to advance patient safety and quality objectives using cloud-based, AI-enabled software solutions. Over 1,500 facilities worldwide use its products, MD-Staff and MD-Stat, to automate and manage their credentialing, privileging, OPPE, FPPE, and peer review processes. For more information, visit http://www.mdstaff.com.
