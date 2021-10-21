DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Global Indirect Markets (GIM), a specialty value-added technology reseller, has been named a Certified HUBZone company by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The HUBZone program was created in 1998 to empower small businesses that operate and employ people in Historically Under-utilized Business Zones (HUBZones).
"Becoming HUBZone Certified is good news for both our company and our community," said Eric Corbin, Vice President, Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, Global Indirect Markets. Corbin also commented on the feedback GIM, has received from its existing customer base, "Our customers are very excited to be working with a HUBZone company that not only brings a great depth of IT expertise, but also a company that is laser focused on customer satisfaction."
All branches of the federal government and large government contractors are required to spend at least 3% of their contract budgets with HUBZone businesses. "Many government agencies and prime contractors have had challenges meeting the 3% budgetary target, so they are looking for HUBZone companies that can help them fill this gap while delivering high quality goods and services," Corbin added. "As these government contracts flow into under-utilized communities, they create opportunities for jobs and economic growth."
To qualify as HUBZone Certified, a company must meet the following criteria:
- It must be a small business based on the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS)
- It must be at least 51% owned and controlled by U.S. citizens, or a Community Development Corporation, or an agricultural cooperative, or a Native American tribe
- Its principal office must be located in a designated HUBZone
- At least 35% of the firm's employees must reside in a HUBZone
About Global Indirect Markets
Global Indirect Markets partners with best-of-breed technology companies to give its customers tailored solutions for their most challenging hardware, software, and services requirements. With decades of client-focused executive leadership, GIM has the supply chain management expertise to align supplier capabilities with customer demand—keeping projects on time and on budget. For more information, please visit https://globalindirectmarkets.com/
