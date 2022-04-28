Home shopping channel and Matt Swinney give budding designers a chance to walk the runway
AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This is not just any fashion week for a select group of Texas high school students. Thanks to Shop LC, an Austin-based home shopping network, and Matt Swinney of Austin Fashion Week; 13 lucky students get to sport their designs on the runway this weekend.
Shop LC has been working with Round Rock ISD Career and Technical Education Fashion students on a larger initiative connecting classrooms to careers in the fashion business industry. The fashion show is just one of the perks of the 8-month pilot program.
"It's been a pleasure working with the students," comments Michelle Long, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and guest educator at Round Rock ISD. "It's exciting to know that we are filling a gap and bringing real business scenarios to the classroom."
Fashion students from four Round Rock High Schools will show off their designs, from fancy dresses to streetwear to up-cycled pieces.
"It's not every day you get invited to participate in a fashion show. These students have worked extremely hard preparing for this exciting event. You'll see a great mix of upcycled and original designs." says Round Rock ISD CTE Specialist Lucy Sanchez.
Students will walk the runway on Sunday, May 1, during the 2:30 pm fashion show at The Domain. To learn more about Austin Fashion Week and weekend shows, visit http://www.fashionbyevents.com.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit http://www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
About Austin Fashion Week
Austin Fashion Week is the largest and longest-running fashion event in Texas. Spring 2022 shows at The Domain from April 29 - May 1 will feature over 50 runway designers from Texas and beyond. More information and tickets may be purchased at fashionbyevents.com.
About Round Rock ISD
Round Rock ISD is located in southern Williamson County and northwest Travis County and includes the City of Round Rock and portions of the City of Austin and the City of Cedar Park. With a total of 56 campuses, the district covers 110 square miles encompassing high tech manufacturing and urban retail centers, suburban neighborhoods, and farm and ranch land.
