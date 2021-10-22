HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The JOBS Group and Valcourt Building Services have a rich history of scalability and service. They're continuing that mission of an industry-wide standard by partnering with A1 Orange Exterior Building Services in Florida. This brings another window cleaning company, one with 95+ years' experience, under the Valcourt and JOBS umbrella, following another recent acquisition of Martin's Window Cleaning Corp as well.
The move to partner with A1 Orange also creates new opportunities for expansion of waterproofing services in the Orlando, Jacksonville, and Tampa areas, and it will only be a matter of time before Valcourt's added services, including concrete and facade maintenance, become synonymous with A1 Orange too. This will also make top-level services of The JOBS Group, including stonework, metal refinishing, and custom elevator interiors readily available to building owners in Florida as well.
Vickie Couture, President of A1 Orange since 1991 and the third-generation Couture family member to become president of the organization, expressed her excitement over this partnership:
"I am thrilled to lead Team Orange as we join the Valcourt/Jobs Group. I've known the principals of this organization on a personal level for over 30 years. They are true leaders in our industry. We share a vision of safety, professionalism, client appreciation, and employee recognition. We are most definitely stronger together, which benefits our clients and our team members."
Those same values were echoed by John (JD) McGrath, VP of JOBS Group:
"The addition of the A1 Orange team brings instant credibility to Valcourt and The JOBS Group as we expand our Florida footprint into window cleaning and further enhance our waterproofing offerings. A1 Orange has been the premier provider of exterior maintenance for over 95 years in Orlando, Jacksonville, and Tampa. Their proven track record and passion for excellence in safety, customer relationships, and service align completely with our core values. We are proud to be partnering with such a great business and look forward to helping A1 Orange continue their growth with expanded service line capabilities."
These comments also align with what Eric Crabb, CEO of The JOBS Group, had to say about the new partnership:
"We've continued to expand on the original mission of Jeff Valcourt and LaRue Coleman to bring safety-, quality- and integrity-first building services to more building owners, and our acquisitions and partnerships over the last 19 months have demonstrated our approach is world-class and in-demand. I'm excited to see our brand's alignment and look forward to reaching more customers in Florida."
This new partnership is clearly a new beginning for The JOBS Group as expansion continues and services become more focused, consolidated and efficient in an industry that remains in-demand throughout disruptions of the world.
About A1 Orange Exterior Building Services
A1 Orange Exterior Building Services provides window cleaning, pressure cleaning, and waterproofing to commercial, industrial, and medical properties from Tampa/St. Petersburg Bay Area to Orlando/Central Florida, and up to Jacksonville/Northeast Florida. Since 1925, A1 Orange has been committed to leading the industry in safety, exceptional service and customer satisfaction
About The JOBS Group
Founded in 1970 by LaRue Coleman, JOBS Group operates subsidiaries under the names "JOBS", "AMST", "April Building Services", "Exterior Diagnostic Services (EDS)", "HSG", "Scottie's," "Martin's Window Cleaning" and now " A1 Orange," specializing in high-rise façade maintenance (including window cleaning and waterproofing), architectural surface maintenance, elevator cab interior refurbishment, and other related property maintenance services. JOBS Group companies service the market-leading property management firms, building owners, and corporations as its clientele. For more information on The JOBS Group, visit https://www.jobs-amst.com or request a consultation here.
About Valcourt Building Services
Valcourt was founded in 1986 by Mr. Jeffery Valcourt and has grown from a small window cleaning company serving the Washington, D.C. area into one of the largest exterior maintenance companies in the country. Valcourt has expanded to ten regional offices with numerous service lines, including window cleaning, waterproofing, SafeSite compliance, Valcourt Safety Systems, and ProXpress repairs. For more information about Valcourt a list of services provided, visit http://www.valcourt.net
