Delivered Strong Quarterly Gross Margin of 29.1% Achieved $35 Million of Cost Savings During the Third Quarter Increased Annual Cost Savings Range to $85-$95 Million - Gross margin of 29.1%, surpassed the same quarter last year of 28.6% - Reduced quarterly SG&A by $23.6 million or 27.8% as compared to Q3 2019 - Operating Income of $2.3 million, an improvement of $4.1 million from Q3 2019 - Revenue sequentially increased 15.7% over the preceding quarter - Cost savings of $35 million in Q3 2020; year-to-date cost savings of $75 million - Annual cost savings range raised to $85-$95 million