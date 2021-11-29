SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk has announced a full line-up of holiday programming for its first-ever festive season. Newly opened in February 2021 and soaring 20 stories above the famed San Antonio River Walk, the hotel beckons holiday travelers and San Antonio neighbors with a full calendar of culinary offerings and celebratory events.
High Tea
Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk is now offering a new High Tea service from 4:00pm to 6:00pm every day at The Moon's Daughters. Floating high above the River Walk on the 20th story of the hotel, the rooftop bar and lounge will incorporate CBD into the menu for "The Highest Happy Hour." Guests can enjoy small bites, including CBD Tapenade, Shrimp Toast, Moon Cakes, and feature drinks like CBD-infused tea and cocktails. Walk-ins are welcome and reservations encouraged by calling 210.942.6032 or reserving online here.
Bad Moms Night Out
Destress before the holidays with "A Bad Moms Christmas" at The Moon's Daughters. On December 23, Moms can have a well deserved night out with friends and cheers to surviving the holiday season with large format drinks of specialty cocktails for groups of four of more. In addition, complimentary express massages will be offered by the experts from Thompson San Antonio Spa to help you sip back and relax. Taking place from 4:00pm to 1:00am, reservations can be made here.
Christmas
On December 24, Landrace will celebrate all day, beginning with a Christmas Eve à la carte menu for breakfast from 7:00am to 11:30am, and will serve lunch and dinner from 11:30am to 7:00pm. Menu highlights include: Red Snapper Crudo, Hop Blue Corn Hushpuppies, Wild-Caught Scallops, Redfish on the Half Shell, Wagyu Strip, and much more. Christmas Eve dinner options include Black Pepper-Seared Oyster, Slow-Cooked Shoulder of Wild Boar, and a Chocolate Pecan Rye Pie.
New Year's Eve
What better way to ring in the New Year than from the top of the world with the San Antonio River Walk at your feet? This December 31st, Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk will ring in the New Year in style with an unforgettable night at the popular indoor-outdoor rooftop lounge, The Moon's Daughters. Floating high above the River Walk, the Mediterranean restaurant and bar dazzles with panoramic views of the San Antonio skyline. Guests will dance the night away with special guest Miami-based DJ JAX, who has performed at the Latin Grammy's, Miami's Winter Music Conference and Ultra Music Festival, and has opened for The Chainsmokers, Nelly, Boyz II Men, and many more. As one of the international DJ circuit's very best, JAX has been keeping Miami's top lounges, nightclubs, and poolsides moving and grooving for over a decade.
The Moon's Daughters will offer general admission tickets as well as several Table Packages named after Greek Gods, ranging from $800-$16,000 per table. From Aphrodite to Zeus, guests can select from the VIP packages to enjoy an open bar, champagne, spirits, and magnum bottles to toast to the New Year. The event will take place from 10:00pm to 2:00am, and tickets are available for purchase here.
For a festive meal overlooking the River Walk, Landrace will offer an elegant New Year's Eve Dinner. The early seating from 7:00pm to 10:00pm will showcase a three-course meal and wine pairing for $180+. The second seating will include a three-course meal, wine pairing, live entertainment, and a champagne toast at midnight for $250+. Menu highlights include Slow-Roasted Pumpkin Soup, Salad of Mâche and Bacon Lardon, Grilled Chop of Texas Venison, Crispy Seared Branzino, and Malt Chocolate Torte. Tickets for the first seating can be purchased here, and the second seating here.
Winter Pop-Up: Culture Lives Here
Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk is also taking part in Thompson Hotels' newest brand experience, "Culture Lives Here," which showcases diverse, emerging local talent or "culture shifters" at all Thompson properties. Thompson San Antonio's culture shifter is Kevin Elkin, the founder and creator of San Antonio based luxury fragrances, Soular Therapy. The hotel will be hosting bi-weekly Sip & Smell pop-ups on Wednesdays from 5:00pm to 7:00pm through January 31, 2022. Guests will be able to shop the curated Thompson San Antonio holiday scent "Invierno" along with many other products in the Soular Therapy collection. To celebrate the partnership and the holidays, a specialty cocktail will be served topped off with a signature scent. Additional details can be found here.
Spa Membership
Starting December 1, Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk is offering the ultimate Christmas gift by unveiling a membership program to its full-service spa. The hotel's 5,000 square-foot spa features five treatment rooms, intimate relaxation areas, a steam room and a sauna. Silver Card Members, for $299 a month, will receive numerous treatments, complimentary fitness classes, access to the steam room and sauna, and much more. Gold VIP Card members, for $499 a month, will receive all Silver Card Member inclusions plus a complimentary 50-minute Birthday Treament, four complimentary guest passes per year, a complimentary hotel night stay, unlimited access to the pool deck, and endless perks such as early access to Thompson San Antonio hotel happenings.
This holiday season, the spa will also be launching a 50-minute CBD Massage for $200. This therapeutic CBD massage accompanied by Lavendar and Sage essential oils, helps relieve sore muscles, calm nerves, and improve sleeping.
Thompson San Antonio Spa will offer a 12 Days of Christmas giveaway with every spa membership purchase beginning on December 1. Giveaway items include the Illumina Quartz Eye Mask, Illume Mercury Glass Holiday Candles, Lalicious Travel Set, the Thompson Spa Custom Botanica Home Fragrance and many more. In addition, the first 50 members to sign up will also receive a 50% discount off their first month. Thompson Spa gift cards are also available for holiday gifting, and with a purchase of $125, customers will receive a $20 voucher. With so many great deals, now is the perfect time to give the gift of health and wellness. More details on spa memberships can be found here.
From these special events and dazzling décor to its full-service spa and luxurious accommodations, Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk invites travelers and the local community to rejoice with family and friends this holiday season. For more information about Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk or to book a stay, please call 210.876.1234 or visit http://www.thompsonsanantoniohotel.com.
###
About Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk
The 162-room Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk is in a new luxury, mixed-use development on the banks of the San Antonio River in the heart of the city's vibrant River Walk. Featuring 33 suites with soaking tubs, wet bars and views of Text Hill Country, the hotel also offers a penthouse with a pool table – the ultimate entertaining suite. Public spaces include a full-service spa, a pool-deck bar with cabanas, and a rooftop restaurant and lounge with panoramic views of downtown. More than 5,000 square feet of light-filled event space are anchored by a 4,000 square foot ballroom. Oversized guest rooms provide stylish sanctuaries in the heart of San Antonio, while a signature restaurant from celebrated local chef Steve McHugh draws guests and locals alike.
About Thompson Hotels
Founded in 2001, Thompson Hotels is an award-winning boutique lifestyle hospitality brand with a collection of stunning, dynamic properties. Each of Thompson Hotels' urban and resort locations offers a carefully layered environment that molds into its surrounding community. Guests are provided tailored stays with connections to world-class culinary offerings, arts and entertainment, and groundbreaking design. The Thompson portfolio of lifestyle hotels includes The Beekman and Gild Hall in New York City; Thompson Nashville; Thompson Seattle; Thompson Chicago; The Cape in Los Cabos, Mexico; Thompson Playa del Carmen in Riviera Maya, Mexico; Thompson Zihuatanejo on Mexico's Pacific Coast; and its newest property, Thompson Washington D.C. in the Navy Yard neighborhood. Hotels currently under development include Texas properties in Dallas, San Antonio, Austin and Houston, as well as Thompson Denver, Thompson Buckhead and Thompson Savannah. Follow @ThompsonHotels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for news and updates. For more information, please visit http://www.thompsonhotels.com.
Media Contact
Murphy O'Brien
Camille Phillips | 949.742.1389
Courtney Perkins | 214.676.1362
thompsonsanantonio@murphyobrien.com
Media Contact
Camille Phillips I Courtney Perkins, Murphy O'Brien, +1 9497421389, thompsonsanantonio@murphyobrien.com
SOURCE Thompson San Antonio