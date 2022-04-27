Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Real Estate Practice Attorney Ashley Aten as a shareholder in its Dallas office. Aten joins the firm from Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr, P.C.
DALLAS, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Real Estate Practice Attorney Ashley Aten as a shareholder in its Dallas office. Aten joins the firm from Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr, P.C.
Aten advises clients on diverse and complex real estate transactions, focusing on commercial real estate development, ownership, acquisitions, dispositions, financing, and leasing. She also counsels landowners, investors, developers, public companies, operators, equity partners, and retailers on matters involving retail, multifamily, office, and industrial properties, both in Texas and throughout the United States
"As Greenberg Traurig continues our strategic growth in Dallas, we are fortunate to do it with such skilled and highly regarded attorneys like Ashley," said Joseph F. Coniglio, managing shareholder of the firm's Dallas office. "Ashley brings with her an unwavering passion for real estate law, as well as a steadfast commitment to client services that will benefit our clients in Texas and beyond. We are thankful that she has chosen to join our collaborative international platform at Greenberg Traurig, and we are excited about all that she will accomplish for our clients and the Dallas community in the years ahead."
"In Greenberg Traurig, I found a top tier law firm that not only focuses on a client-centric approach but has an empowering and inclusive culture. I couldn't be any more excited to join the team, expand my practice, and work collaboratively across the firm to provide my clients with unparalleled services," Aten said.
Aten received her J.D. from Southern Methodist University - Dedman School of Law, and a B.B.A. from The University of North Texas.
In addition to Aten, the firm's three offices in Texas have strategically added attorneys in core areas over the past 18 months, including Shareholders Steven E. Bartz (Corporate), Vernon L. Lewis (White Collar Defense & Special Investigations), Nicole Kintop Smith (Public Finance & Infrastructure), and Austin R. Wyker (Tax); and, as of counsel, Lauren Harrison (Litigation), Martye Kendrick (Public Finance & Infrastructure), and Jennifer S. Kukla (Real Estate).
