DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2021 -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) and Amica Insurance are teaming up this month to empower teens to make smart, healthy choices, resist pressure to drink or consume marijuana before age 21, and never ride with an impaired driver.
As part of its annual Power of You(th)© campaign, MADD will host school and community events — virtually and in-person where possible — to highlight tips and real-life examples of the consequences of underage drinking and drug use. MADD will distribute Power of You(th)© booklets, which also can be found on the powerofyouth.com website.
This year, MADD National President Alex Otte will lead events and discussions centered around her journey of survival, to becoming the 2015 MADD Youth Activist of the Year and leading to her new role as the youngest national president in MADD's history at 24 years old. Otte, who was nearly killed by a drunk boater at age 13, became a teen leader in 2014 and vowed to not drink alcohol before age 21. Otte was supported by her friends, many of whom made the same choice, in honor of her story and their future.
"For many years, I thought that the event that would forever have the greatest impact on my life was the result of another person's choice. Only years later did I learn that my greatest strength came from the choices that I made for myself, not the ones that someone else made for me," said Otte. "I believe the choices you make are the ones that will keep you, and maybe those around you, healthy and safe. Being confident in what you believe and learning to stand up for those beliefs is a skill that has carried me throughout my life. Youth have more power than they think. During this important season and throughout the year, MADD is asking teens to pledge not to drink or use marijuana before 21 and never ride with an impaired driver."
Throughout October, which is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, MADD recognizes that peers have a powerful influence on each other. That influence can be seen in both negative and positive ways when it comes to decision-making. Just as teens can be influenced by others' negative choices, they can also be impacted by the positive choices that their peers make. That is why MADD is calling upon teens to take a stand and be the example.
MADD is grateful for our strategic partnership with Amica Insurance to further our work with teens, schools and communities to help keep youth safe by empowering them to resist the pressure to drink or consume marijuana before age 21, and to never ride with someone who has consumed alcohol or other impairing drugs.
"As an insurance company, Amica is committed to making the nation's roadways safer," said Nicole Bailey, corporate social responsibility and events manager at Amica. "That includes providing young people with the resources to make smart and healthy choices."
MADD's Power of You(th)© program features interactive presentations delivered by certified facilitators to help youth explore the real, short- and long-term impacts of drinking and using marijuana and other drugs underage, including how it damages their brains and the long-lasting consequences.
For more information on MADD's Power of You(th)® program, to request a presentation or to download the teen booklet, visit powerofyouth.com.
About Mothers Against Drunk Driving
Founded in 1980 by a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nation's largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking. MADD has helped to save more than 400,000 lives, reduce drunk driving deaths by 53 percent, and educate parents and teens on making safe choices. MADD's Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving® calls for law enforcement support, ignition interlocks for all offenders, advanced vehicle technology, and designating a non-drinking driver. MADD has provided supportive services to nearly one million drunk and drugged driving victims and survivors at no charge through local victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. Visit madd.org or call 1-877-ASK-MADD.
About Amica Insurance
Amica is the longest-standing mutual insurer of automobiles in the U.S. A direct writer, Amica also offers home, life, marine and umbrella insurance, as well as annuities.
Founded on the principles of outstanding service, Amica creates peace of mind and builds enduring relationships with its customers. That mission is shared and supported by thousands of employees across the country.
