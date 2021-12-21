DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons, LLP, a premier civil litigation firm, has donated to a local food bank in every city where the firm has an office, which amounts to 63,300 meals for those in need. The donation to each food bank was made in lieu of annual holiday gifts to clients. The Firm has offices in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; and St. Paul, Minnesota.
"We are proud to support our local communities," said Shawn Phelan, chair of the management committee. "Thompson Coe is committed to giving back to those in need and partnering with these wonderful organizations that help so many."
Donations of $1,500 each were made to the North Texas Food Bank, Central Texas Food Bank, San Antonio Food Bank, Houston Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank Greater New Orleans, and Second Harvest Heartland. Additionally, the Austin office staff and attorneys held a Holiday Drive to raise an additional $300 for the Central Texas Food Bank.
The persisting pandemic, record-high food prices, spiking heating costs, and an economic recovery that's coming slowly for many means today's hunger is tougher to deal with and tougher to fight. The COVID-19 pandemic has both caused and exposed an unprecedented level of food insecurity in our communities.
North Texas is the 6th most food insecure region in the nation, with 1 in 6 people in North Texas food insecure. For every $1 donated, North Texas Food Bank provides access to three nutritious meals for children, seniors, and families in our community. Texas is ranked 2nd in the nation for food insecurity with 1 in 6 living in food insecure homes.
At the Central Texas Food Bank, every dollar is doubled thanks to friends and community partners at the Beaumont Foundation. For every $1 donated, they provide 8 meals. A leader in the fight against hunger for nearly 40 years, their mission is to nourish hungry people and lead the community in the fight against hunger.
At the San Antonio Food Bank, 98% of donated resources go to help set the table for 120,000 individuals a week. For every $1 donated, they provide 7 meals.
Houston Food Bank is America's largest food bank in distribution leading hunger relief in 18 southeast Texas counties. More than one million people within the Houston Food Bank's service area are food insecure. Every $1 provides a full day of meals to our neighbors in need in Southeast Texas.
One in five households in Louisiana is at risk of hunger. For every $1 donated, Second Harvest Food Bank Greater New Orleans provide 4 meals for a family in need. They distribute the equivalent of more than 32 million meals to 210,000+ people a year.
One in 10 local people do not know where their next meal will come from. In 2020, Second Harvest Heartland helped provide 105 million meals to more than 1,000 food shelves and meal programs serving 59 counties in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Over half a million Minnesotans are now facing hunger, including 200,000 kids. For every $1 donated, they provide three meals to those in the community.
For 70 years, Thompson Coe has been recognized as a top tier litigation firm and a national authority on insurance defense and sophisticated coverage issues. The Firm opened the Austin office in 1999, the Houston office in 2001, the St. Paul office in 2002, the New Orleans office in 2016, and the San Antonio office in 2021.
Thompson Coe is recognized as a "Band 1" law firm for Insurance in Texas by Chambers & Partners USA 2004-2021.
