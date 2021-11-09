DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Covered Care, a buy now pay later solution for the healthcare industry, announced today the first 0% APR buy now, pay later pricing in the industry that is available to every patient – no matter their credit score. The financing offer is not a promotional price, but rather a true 0% APR offer with no hidden fees.
"Many of the so-called 0% APR offers are either only available to patients with high credit scores or are merely promotional rates that can trigger large retroactive fees if not paid off on time," said Ken Rees, CEO of Covered Care. "We believe that every patient deserves fair, transparent pricing without any surprises."
With the new 0% APR pricing, patients using Covered Care financing will be able to choose between a 0%, 6 month offer and a longer-term offer with a low monthly payment. "According to a recent Gallop poll, one-third of American adults don't receive or delay the medical care they need due to cost," said Tim Ranney, Chief Risk Officer of Covered Care. "By giving all patients better financing options we can help growing healthcare practices care for more patients."
Founded in 2020, Covered Care helps healthcare providers care for patients who otherwise would have been declined for traditional credit. Their proprietary financing platform can underwrite and approve patients at every credit level – from prime to non-prime. This flexibility allows healthcare providers to care for more patients without taking on any risk.
About Covered Care
Covered Care is a buy now, pay later financing solution for growing healthcare practices. Our mission is to help healthcare providers care for more patients, which means we provide the highest approval rates in the industry (up to 100%), affordable terms (as low as 0% APR for all credit tiers), and flexible pricings integration options. For more information, visit CoveredCare.com.
Media Contact
Birgit Rys, Covered Care, +1 7273534007, BRys@coveredcare.com
SOURCE Covered Care