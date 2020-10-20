CONROE, Texas, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) ("Spirit", the "Company", "we", "our", or "us"), reported net income of $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.41, compared to net income of $5.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.34. Strong financial results for the third quarter of 2020 were assisted by $1.3 million net accretion of origination fees on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans offset by increased provision expense for potential loan losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Declared first quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share.
- Successfully completed the core system conversion associated with the acquisition of Citizens State Bank.
- Capital remained strong with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.91% at Spirit of Texas Bank, SSB (the "Bank") and 9.62% at the Company on a consolidated basis at September 30, 2020.
- Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 as reported and on a tax equivalent basis(1) was 3.90% and 3.97%, respectively.
- At September 30, 2020, return on average assets was 0.96% annualized.
- Book value per share increased to $20.30 at September 30, 2020 and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $15.31 at the same date.
- At September 30, 2020, total stockholders' equity to total assets was 12.02% and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) was 9.34%.
Dean Bass, Spirit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are extremely excited to have reached a historic milestone in the evolution of our Company. During the quarter we declared our first quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share. The decision was made given our strong and stable capital position and the strength and consistency of our core earnings. We believe we are providing a level of dividend that represents a solid dividend yield for our investors while still allowing us to pursue growth opportunities through strategic partnerships.
"Although there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our Company posted a strong third quarter. Our team's ability to perform at a high level, deliver outstanding service, and continue to execute on our strategic vision in a very difficult operating environment, is exceptional. I am confident that our company is well positioned to continue navigating this uncertain environment with our core earnings, solid capital position, and excellent liquidity. Our focus will continue to be on the needs of our clients and the safety and welfare of our employees," Mr. Bass concluded.
Loan Portfolio and Composition
During the third quarter of 2020, gross loans grew to $2.45 billion, an increase of 1.0% from $2.43 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an increase of 64.9% from $1.49 billion as of September 30, 2019. Our loan pipeline continues to build back to pre-COVID-19 levels. We continue to see some loan growth, but we do not expect to see our pre-COVID-19 loan growth until uncertainty surrounding the effects of the global pandemic and the timeline of a vaccine lessens. However, we are committed to lending in these times and are in regular contact with prospective borrowers regarding future plans and funding needs.
Many of the industries in our loan portfolio that we have been monitoring have begun to show signs of improvement. Specifically, we expect restaurants, which comprise $33.7 million, or 1.4%, of our loan portfolio, to benefit from recently opened dining rooms and an easing of occupancy restrictions. Additionally, retail strip centers, which comprise $164.7 million, or 6.7%, of our loan portfolio, appear to be benefiting from increased retail sales and movements to support local small businesses. We will continue to monitor trends in these portfolio segments, but our primary short-term focus is on the hospitality segment, which is still under stress as business and leisure travel has yet to return to pre-COVID-19 levels. At September 30, 2020, our total exposure in the hospitality segment consisted of $97.6 million, or 4.0%, of our loan portfolio. Oil and gas prices appear to have stabilized, however, we continue to closely monitoring our exposure in this segment which at September 30, 2020 was $66.5 million, or 2.7%, of our loan portfolio.
Asset Quality
Asset quality continues to remain strong in the third quarter of 2020. We have enhanced monitoring processes throughout the Bank to quickly identify problem loans and/or negative industry trends in order to ensure timely downgrades, charge-offs, and qualitative factor adjustments. Based on the results of these enhanced processes, we are pleased that downgrades and increases in impaired loans appear to be due to borrower specific events and not systemic weakness. The provision for loan losses recorded for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.8 million, which served to increase the allowance to $12.2 million, or 0.50% of the $2.45 billion in gross loans outstanding as of September 30, 2020. The coverage ratio on the organic portfolio was 0.94% of the $1.29 billion in organic loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans which are fully guaranteed and not reserved for as of September 30, 2020. The majority of the provision expense for the third quarter of 2020 related to annual updates to the allowance model as opposed to a deterioration in credit quality or an increase in impaired loan balances. As an emerging growth company, we have opted to delay the adoption of CECL until 2023. Under our current incurred loss model, our reserves are based upon an estimate of loss events which have occurred as opposed to forecasting future loss events.
Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio continues to remain low as of September 30, 2020 at 0.36% compared to 0.31% as of June 30, 2020, and 0.61% as of September 30, 2019. Annualized net charge-offs were 8 basis points for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 17 basis points for the third quarter of 2019.
As of September 30, 2020, the vast majority of our approved COVID-19 related loan relief requests, including periods of interest-only payments, full payment deferrals, and escrow deferrals associated with loans with an unpaid principal balance of approximately $520.6 million. Approximately 81% of the approved deferrals have exited the 90 day deferral period, and 98.5% of these borrowers have resumed regularly scheduled payments.
Deposits and Borrowings
Deposits totaled $2.29 billion as of September 30, 2020, a decrease of 5.3% from $2.41 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an increase of 44.3% from $1.59 billion as of September 30, 2019. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $78.4 million, or 10.5%, from June 30, 2020, and increased $301.0 million, or 82.2% from September 30, 2019. The decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits is partially due to deposit accounts related to PPP loan funding. PPP related deposit accounts totaled $39.4 million at September 30, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 29.2% of total deposits as of September 30, 2020, down from 30.9% of total deposits as of June 30, 2020, and up from 23.1% of total deposits as of September 30, 2019. Due to seasonal fluctuations of public funds, we also saw a $31.0 million decrease in public funds during the quarter. The average cost of deposits was 0.57% for the third quarter of 2020, representing a 10 basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2020 and a 46 basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2019.
Borrowings increased by $84.7 million during the third quarter of 2020 to $277.7 million due primarily to increased borrowings of $78.9 million under the Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and to the issuance of $37.0 million of subordinated notes, offset by paydowns of $21.0 million of FHLB borrowings and the payoff of our third-party holding company line of credit of $10.0 million. Borrowings totaled 9.5% of total assets at September 30, 2020, compared to 6.5% at June 30, 2020 and 3.8% at September 30, 2019.
Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income
The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.90%, a decrease of 5 basis points from the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 69 basis points from the third quarter of 2019. The tax equivalent net interest margin(1) for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.97%, a decrease of 3 basis points from the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 66 basis points from the third quarter of 2019. The decline from the second quarter of 2020 is primarily due to remaining rate resets on interest-earning assets as a result of decreases in interest rates set by the Federal Open Market Committee during the first quarter of 2020 and PPP loans which yield 1.00%. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, net interest margin and tax equivalent net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 were 4.20% and 4.28%, respectively.
Net interest income totaled $26.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 28.0% from $20.5 million for the third quarter of 2019. Interest income totaled $30.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 21.9% from $25.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. Interest and fees on loans remained constant compared to the second quarter of 2020, and increased by $6.8 million, or 29.6%, from the third quarter of 2019. Interest expense was $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 5.2% from $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 5.6% from $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2019.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Noninterest income totaled $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. U.S. Small Business Administration loan servicing fees increased $363 thousand, quarter over quarter, as a result of a favorable servicing asset valuation. Additionally, during the third quarter of 2020, gain on sale of loans increased $286 thousand as small business lending demand has slowly begun to rebound. During the quarter, we took a gain on the sale of securities of $1.0 million in order to offset the prepayment penalties of $436 thousand associated with inefficient leverage held at the FHLB.
Noninterest expense totaled $19.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 19.8% from $16.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits. Salaries and benefits increased $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 given that the prior quarter included deferred salaries related to PPP loan origination.
The efficiency ratio was 62.2% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 56.3% in the second quarter of 2020, and 67.2% in the third quarter of 2019. The second quarter efficiency ratio was assisted by the deferral of $4.9 million of salary expense related to PPP loan originations.
Subsequent Events
On October 16, 2020, we closed the previously announced sale of our Clear Lake Branch to Moody National Bank (the "Clear Lake Branch Sale"), which resulted in the sale of deposits of approximately $24.2 million. Final settlement on the sale will occur during the fourth quarter of 2020 and is expected to result in a gain on sale of approximately $700 thousand and a reduction in rental and personnel expenses of $350 thousand. We continue to focus on expense reductions going into the fourth quarter through the optimization of our branch network. On October 20, 2020, the Bank entered into a Branch Purchase and Assumption Agreement with First State Bank, pursuant to which First State Bank will purchase certain assets and assume certain liabilities (the "Jacksboro Branch Sale" and together with the Clear Lake Branch Sale, the "Branch Sales") associated with the Bank's branch located at 1220 North Main Street, Jacksboro, Texas 76458 (the "Jacksboro Branch").
(1)
Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share, Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, Tangible Book Value Per Share, and Tangible Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio are all non-GAAP measures. Spirit believes that for Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share, the adjustments made to net income allow investors and analysts to better assess its basic and diluted earnings per common share by removing the volatility that is associated with merger-related expenses and gain on sale of investment securities that are unrelated to its core business. In Spirit's judgment, regarding Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, the fully tax equivalent basis is the preferred industry measurement basis for net interest margin and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. Regarding Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Stockholders' Equity To Tangible Assets, Spirit believes that that these measures are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing its tangible book value. The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this news release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that it discusses in this earnings release may differ from that of other banking organizations reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures Spirit has discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a reconciliation to the nearest respective GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.
Conference Call
Spirit of Texas Bancshares has scheduled a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0867 and ask for the Spirit of Texas call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.sotb.com/news-events/ir-calendar. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through October 28, 2020, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13711787#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.sotb.com/news-events/ir-calendar for 90 days.
About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.
Spirit, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Spirit of Texas Bank has 38 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Tyler metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central and South Texas. Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, protections, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will, "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends" "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) changes in general business, industry or economic conditions, or competition; (ii) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's business, including the impact of actions taken by governmental and regulatory authorities in response to such pandemic, such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the programs established thereunder, and the Bank's participation in such programs, (iii) changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation, policy, guideline, or practice governing or affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries or with respect to tax or accounting principles or otherwise; (iv) adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets; (v) changes in interest rates; (vi) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Clear Lake Branch Sale and the proposed Jacksboro Branch Sale will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; (vii) the risk that converting the operations of the Jacksboro Branch to First State Bank will be materially delayed or will be more difficult than expected; (viii) the effect of the announcement of the Jacksboro Branch Sale on customer relationships and operating results; (ix) the possibility that the Branch Sales may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (x) higher-than-expected costs or other difficulties related to integration of combined or merged businesses; (xi) the inability to realize expected cost savings or achieve other anticipated benefits in connection with business combinations and other acquisitions; (xii) changes in the quality or composition of our loan and investment portfolios; (xii) adequacy of loan loss reserves; (xiii) increased competition; (xiv) loss of certain key officers; (xv) continued relationships with major customers; (xvi) deposit attrition; (xvii) rapidly changing technology; (xviii) unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings and liabilities and other costs; (xix) changes in the cost of funds, demand for loan products, or demand for financial services; (xx) other economic, competitive, governmental, or technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices; and (xxi) our success at managing the foregoing items. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 16, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the SEC.
While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$ 29,901
$ 29,912
$ 27,409
$ 25,160
$ 23,064
Interest and dividends on investment securities
465
457
504
997
1,143
Other interest income
115
185
900
918
794
Total interest income
30,481
30,554
28,813
27,075
25,001
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
3,392
3,945
4,507
4,434
4,097
Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings
875
558
508
416
425
Total interest expense
4,267
4,503
5,015
4,850
4,522
Net interest income
26,214
26,051
23,798
22,225
20,479
Provision for loan losses
2,831
2,838
1,171
775
900
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
23,383
23,213
22,627
21,450
19,579
Noninterest income:
Service charges and fees
1,525
1,270
1,311
1,146
866
SBA loan servicing fees, net
619
256
10
391
234
Mortgage referral fees
428
357
202
232
173
Gain on sales of loans, net
612
326
464
675
1,151
Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities
1,031
-
-
2,448
-
Other noninterest income
604
356
725
162
257
Total noninterest income
4,819
2,565
2,712
5,054
2,681
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
11,365
7,946
11,789
10,684
9,502
Occupancy and equipment expenses
2,222
2,761
2,315
2,222
1,710
Professional services
555
716
895
1,200
791
Data processing and network
1,002
849
743
936
884
Regulatory assessments and insurance
517
379
402
265
(256)
Amortization of intangibles
919
919
946
1,006
1,015
Advertising
333
119
153
225
134
Marketing
18
38
160
131
136
Telephone expense
563
483
407
226
289
Conversion expense
279
69
1,477
180
314
Other operating expenses
1,520
1,825
1,673
1,584
1,037
Total noninterest expense
19,293
16,104
20,960
18,659
15,556
Income before income tax expense
8,909
9,674
4,379
7,845
6,704
Income tax expense
1,821
1,980
305
1,676
1,374
Net income
$ 7,088
$ 7,694
$ 4,074
$ 6,169
$ 5,330
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$ 0.41
$ 0.44
$ 0.22
$ 0.35
$ 0.35
Diluted
0.41
0.44
0.22
$ 0.35
$ 0.34
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
17,340,898
17,581,959
18,184,110
17,434,954
15,370,480
Diluted
17,383,427
17,612,919
18,441,977
17,830,538
15,771,249
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
As of
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$ 29,345
$ 35,248
$ 33,946
$ 32,490
$ 28,822
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
121,739
200,096
193,707
293,467
122,721
Total cash and cash equivalents
151,084
235,344
227,653
325,957
151,543
Time deposits in other banks
-
-
245
490
1,225
Investment securities:
Available for sale securities, at fair value
119,814
90,878
94,963
96,937
166,669
Total investment securities
119,814
90,878
94,963
96,937
166,669
Loans held for sale
4,287
7,718
7,765
3,989
2,784
Loans:
Loans held for investment
2,452,353
2,427,292
2,013,367
1,767,182
1,487,602
Less: allowance for loan and lease losses
(12,207)
(9,905)
(7,620)
(6,737)
(6,565)
Loans, net
2,440,146
2,417,387
2,005,747
1,760,445
1,481,037
Premises and equipment, net
82,734
79,156
78,594
75,150
65,144
Accrued interest receivable
11,612
12,188
7,314
6,507
6,319
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
302
3,743
3,731
3,653
1,042
Goodwill
77,681
77,966
79,009
68,503
43,086
Core deposit intangible
8,698
9,617
10,536
11,472
11,628
SBA servicing asset
3,051
3,115
3,055
3,355
3,548
Deferred tax asset, net
494
-
-
-
-
Bank-owned life insurance
15,878
15,787
15,699
15,610
15,521
Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock, at cost
5,709
5,696
5,660
8,310
6,233
Other assets
3,580
4,423
4,526
4,244
4,005
Total assets
$ 2,925,070
$ 2,963,018
$ 2,544,497
$ 2,384,622
$ 1,959,784
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 667,199
$ 745,646
$ 487,060
$ 444,822
$ 366,209
Interest-bearing
940,930
946,969
878,279
803,557
593,064
Total transaction accounts
1,608,129
1,692,615
1,365,339
1,248,379
959,273
Time deposits
679,387
722,376
711,968
679,747
625,940
Total deposits
2,287,516
2,414,991
2,077,307
1,928,126
1,585,213
Accrued interest payable
1,321
1,025
1,218
1,219
1,002
Short-term borrowings
10,000
104,830
10,000
-
-
Long-term borrowings
267,746
88,246
103,276
105,140
74,165
Deferred tax liability, net
-
405
1,706
672
215
Other liabilities
6,966
5,943
5,173
3,760
2,451
Total liabilities
2,573,549
2,615,440
2,198,680
2,038,917
1,663,046
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
298,509
298,176
297,966
297,188
251,875
Retained earnings
65,783
59,907
52,213
48,139
41,970
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(237)
1,272
732
667
3,091
Treasury stock
(12,534)
(11,777)
(5,094)
(289)
(198)
Total stockholders' equity
351,521
347,578
345,817
345,705
296,738
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,925,070
$ 2,963,018
$ 2,544,497
$ 2,384,622
$ 1,959,784
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Loan Composition
(Unaudited)
As of
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
Loans:
Commercial and industrial loans (1)(2)
$ 690,009
$ 724,913
$ 320,418
$ 282,949
$ 248,745
Real estate:
1-4 single family residential loans
373,220
372,445
382,900
375,743
321,044
Construction, land and development loans
402,476
390,068
405,661
259,384
233,830
Commercial real estate loans (including multifamily)
906,134
835,614
821,952
753,812
597,415
Consumer loans and leases
12,977
19,159
22,398
22,769
17,663
Municipal and other loans
67,537
85,092
60,038
72,525
68,905
Total loans held in portfolio
$ 2,452,353
$ 2,427,292
$ 2,013,367
$ 1,767,182
$ 1,487,602
(1) Balance includes $72.7 million, $75.1 million, $75.3 million, $74.2 million, and $78.7 million of the unguaranteed portion of SBA loans as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020,
December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, respectively.
(2) Balance includes $421.1 million of PPP loans as of September 30, 2020.
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Deposit Composition
(Unaudited)
As of
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 667,199
$ 745,646
$ 487,060
$ 444,822
$ 366,209
Interest-bearing demand deposits
391,396
360,282
334,302
370,467
303,037
Interest-bearing NOW accounts
8,655
31,132
28,376
28,204
8,626
Savings and money market accounts
540,879
555,555
515,601
404,886
281,401
Time deposits
679,387
722,376
711,968
679,747
625,940
Total deposits
$ 2,287,516
$ 2,414,991
$ 2,077,307
$ 1,928,126
$ 1,585,213
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Balances and Yields
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
Average
Interest/
Annualized
Average
Interest/
Annualized
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
$ 134,573
$ 101
0.30%
$ 135,460
$ 750
2.20%
Loans, including loans held for sale (2)
2,436,667
29,901
4.87%
1,458,603
23,064
6.27%
Investment securities and other
93,115
479
2.04%
175,369
1,187
2.69%
Total interest-earning assets
2,664,355
30,481
4.54%
1,769,432
25,001
5.61%
Noninterest-earning assets
265,462
150,139
Total assets
$ 2,929,817
$ 1,919,571
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 375,421
$ 176
0.19%
$ 285,306
$ 349
0.49%
Interest-bearing NOW accounts
14,644
7
0.19%
7,846
3
0.15%
Savings and money market accounts
541,681
621
0.45%
273,662
579
0.84%
Time deposits
713,618
2,588
1.44%
630,969
3,166
1.99%
FHLB advances and other borrowings
211,214
875
1.64%
65,358
425
2.58%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,856,578
4,267
0.91%
1,263,141
4,522
1.42%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
715,783
380,997
Other liabilities
8,451
4,232
Stockholders' equity
349,005
271,201
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,929,817
$ 1,919,571
Net interest rate spread
3.63%
4.19%
Net interest income and margin
$ 26,214
3.90%
$ 20,479
4.59%
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)
$ 26,660
3.97%
$ 20,632
4.63%
(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.
(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.
(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a
federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Balances and Yields
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Average
Interest/
Annualized
Average
Interest/
Annualized
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
134,573
$ 101
0.30%
$ 220,940
$ 148
0.27%
Loans, including loans held for sale (2)
2,436,667
29,901
4.87%
2,332,707
29,911
5.14%
Investment securities and other
93,115
479
2.04%
93,256
495
2.13%
Total interest-earning assets
2,664,355
30,481
4.54%
2,646,903
30,554
4.63%
Noninterest-earning assets
265,462
228,203
Total assets
$ 2,929,817
$ 2,875,106
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 375,421
$ 176
0.19%
$ 346,220
$ 175
0.20%
Interest-bearing NOW accounts
14,644
7
0.19%
29,087
18
0.25%
Savings and money market accounts
541,681
621
0.45%
539,533
825
0.61%
Time deposits
713,618
2,588
1.44%
719,498
2,927
1.63%
FHLB advances and other borrowings
211,214
875
1.64%
150,388
558
1.49%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,856,578
4,267
0.91%
1,784,726
4,503
1.01%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
715,783
742,542
Other liabilities
8,451
2,236
Stockholders' equity
349,005
345,602
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,929,817
$ 2,875,106
Net interest rate spread
3.63%
3.62%
Net interest income and margin
$ 26,214
3.90%
$ 26,051
3.95%
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)
$ 26,660
3.97%
$ 26,424
4.00%
(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.
(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.
(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a
federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited)
As of or for the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Basic and diluted earnings per share - GAAP basis:
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 7,088
$ 7,694
$ 4,074
$ 6,169
$ 5,330
Weighted average number of common shares - basic
17,340,898
17,581,959
18,184,110
17,434,954
15,370,480
Weighted average number of common shares - diluted
17,383,427
17,612,919
18,441,977
17,830,538
15,771,249
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.41
$ 0.44
$ 0.22
$ 0.35
$ 0.35
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.41
$ 0.44
$ 0.22
$ 0.35
$ 0.34
Basic and diluted earnings per share - Non-GAAP basis:
Net income
$ 7,088
$ 7,694
$ 4,074
$ 6,169
$ 5,330
Pre-tax adjustments:
Noninterest income
Gain on sale of investment securities
(1,031)
-
-
(2,448)
-
Noninterest expense
Merger related expenses
342
69
1,614
821
1,094
Taxes:
NOL Carryback
-
(575)
Tax effect of adjustments
145
(14)
(331)
467
(193)
Adjusted net income
$ 6,544
$ 7,749
$ 4,782
$ 5,009
$ 6,231
Weighted average number of common shares - basic
17,340,898
17,581,959
18,184,110
17,434,954
15,370,480
Weighted average number of common shares - diluted
17,383,427
17,612,919
18,441,977
17,830,538
15,771,249
Basic earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis
$ 0.38
$ 0.44
$ 0.26
$ 0.29
$ 0.41
Diluted earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis
$ 0.38
$ 0.44
$ 0.26
$ 0.28
$ 0.40
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis
(Unaudited)
As of or for the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Net interest margin - GAAP basis:
Net interest income
$ 26,214
$ 26,051
$ 23,798
$ 22,225
$ 20,479
Average interest-earning assets
2,664,355
2,646,903
2,179,501
2,003,868
1,769,432
Net interest margin
3.90%
3.95%
4.38%
4.40%
4.59%
Net interest margin - Non-GAAP basis:
Net interest income
$ 26,214
$ 26,051
$ 23,798
$ 22,225
$ 20,479
Plus:
Impact of fully taxable equivalent adjustment
446
373
92
127
153
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
$ 26,660
$ 26,424
$ 23,890
$ 22,352
$ 20,632
Average interst-earning assets
2,664,355
2,646,903
2,179,501
2,003,868
1,769,432
Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP basis
3.97%
4.00%
4.40%
4.43%
4.63%
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Book Value Per Share
(Unaudited)
As of
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Total stockholders' equity
$ 351,521
$ 347,578
$ 345,817
$ 345,705
$ 296,738
Less:
Goodwill and other intangible assets
86,379
87,583
89,545
79,975
54,714
Tangible stockholders' equity
$ 265,142
$ 259,995
$ 256,272
$ 265,730
$ 242,024
Shares outstanding
17,316,313
17,368,573
17,969,012
18,258,222
16,121,479
Book value per share
$ 20.30
$ 20.01
$ 19.25
$ 18.93
$ 18.41
Less:
Goodwill and other intangible assets per share
$ 4.99
$ 5.04
$ 4.99
4.38
3.40
Tangible book value per share
$ 15.31
$ 14.97
$ 14.26
$ 14.55
$ 15.01
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets
(Unaudited)
As of
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands)
Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP basis:
Total stockholders' equity (numerator)
$ 351,521
$ 347,578
$ 345,817
$ 345,705
$ 296,738
Total assets (denominator)
2,925,070
2,963,018
2,544,497
2,384,622
1,959,784
Total stockholders' equity to total assets
12.02%
11.73%
13.59%
14.50%
15.14%
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP basis:
Tangible equity:
Total stockholders' equity
$ 351,521
$ 347,578
$ 345,817
$ 345,705
$ 296,738
Less:
Goodwill and other intangible assets
86,379
87,583
89,545
79,975
54,714
Total tangible common equity (numerator)
$ 265,142
$ 259,995
$ 256,272
$ 265,730
$ 242,024
Tangible assets:
Total assets
2,925,070
2,963,018
2,544,497
2,384,622
1,959,784
Less:
Goodwill and other intangible assets
86,379
87,583
89,545
79,975
54,714
Total tangible assets (denominator)
$ 2,838,691
$ 2,875,435
$ 2,454,952
$ 2,304,647
$ 1,905,070
Tangible equity to tangible assets
9.34%
9.04%
10.44%
11.53%
12.70%