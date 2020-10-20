CONROE, Texas, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) ("Spirit", the "Company", "we", "our", or "us"), reported net income of $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.41, compared to net income of $5.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.34. Strong financial results for the third quarter of 2020 were assisted by $1.3 million net accretion of origination fees on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans offset by increased provision expense for potential loan losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Declared first quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share.
  • Successfully completed the core system conversion associated with the acquisition of Citizens State Bank.
  • Capital remained strong with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.91% at Spirit of Texas Bank, SSB (the "Bank") and 9.62% at the Company on a consolidated basis at September 30, 2020.
  • Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 as reported and on a tax equivalent basis(1) was 3.90% and 3.97%, respectively.
  • At September 30, 2020, return on average assets was 0.96% annualized.
  • Book value per share increased to $20.30 at September 30, 2020 and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $15.31 at the same date.
  • At September 30, 2020, total stockholders' equity to total assets was 12.02% and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) was 9.34%.

Dean Bass, Spirit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are extremely excited to have reached a historic milestone in the evolution of our Company.  During the quarter we declared our first quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share.  The decision was made given our strong and stable capital position and the strength and consistency of our core earnings.  We believe we are providing a level of dividend that represents a solid dividend yield for our investors while still allowing us to pursue growth opportunities through strategic partnerships.

"Although there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our Company posted a strong third quarter. Our team's ability to perform at a high level, deliver outstanding service, and continue to execute on our strategic vision in a very difficult operating environment, is exceptional. I am confident that our company is well positioned to continue navigating this uncertain environment with our core earnings, solid capital position, and excellent liquidity. Our focus will continue to be on the needs of our clients and the safety and welfare of our employees," Mr. Bass concluded.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

During the third quarter of 2020, gross loans grew to $2.45 billion, an increase of 1.0% from $2.43 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an increase of 64.9% from $1.49 billion as of September 30, 2019.   Our loan pipeline continues to build back to pre-COVID-19 levels. We continue to see some loan growth, but we do not expect to see our pre-COVID-19 loan growth until uncertainty surrounding the effects of the global pandemic and the timeline of a vaccine lessens.  However, we are committed to lending in these times and are in regular contact with prospective borrowers regarding future plans and funding needs.

Many of the industries in our loan portfolio that we have been monitoring have begun to show signs of improvement.  Specifically, we expect restaurants, which comprise $33.7 million, or 1.4%, of our loan portfolio, to benefit from recently opened dining rooms and an easing of occupancy restrictions.  Additionally, retail strip centers, which comprise $164.7 million, or 6.7%, of our loan portfolio, appear to be benefiting from increased retail sales and movements to support local small businesses.  We will continue to monitor trends in these portfolio segments, but our primary short-term focus is on the hospitality segment, which is still under stress as business and leisure travel has yet to return to pre-COVID-19 levels.  At September 30, 2020, our total exposure in the hospitality segment consisted of $97.6 million, or 4.0%, of our loan portfolio. Oil and gas prices appear to have stabilized, however, we continue to closely monitoring our exposure in this segment which at September 30, 2020 was $66.5 million, or 2.7%, of our loan portfolio.

Asset Quality

Asset quality continues to remain strong in the third quarter of 2020. We have enhanced monitoring processes throughout the Bank to quickly identify problem loans and/or negative industry trends in order to ensure timely downgrades, charge-offs, and qualitative factor adjustments.  Based on the results of these enhanced processes, we are pleased that downgrades and increases in impaired loans appear to be due to borrower specific events and not systemic weakness. The provision for loan losses recorded for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.8 million, which served to increase the allowance to $12.2 million, or 0.50% of the $2.45 billion in gross loans outstanding as of September 30, 2020. The coverage ratio on the organic portfolio was 0.94% of the $1.29 billion in organic loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans which are fully guaranteed and not reserved for as of September 30, 2020. The majority of the provision expense for the third quarter of 2020 related to annual updates to the allowance model as opposed to a deterioration in credit quality or an increase in impaired loan balances. As an emerging growth company, we have opted to delay the adoption of CECL until 2023.  Under our current incurred loss model, our reserves are based upon an estimate of loss events which have occurred as opposed to forecasting future loss events.

Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio continues to remain low as of September 30, 2020 at 0.36% compared to 0.31% as of June 30, 2020, and 0.61% as of September 30, 2019. Annualized net charge-offs were 8 basis points for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 17 basis points for the third quarter of 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, the vast majority of our approved COVID-19 related loan relief requests, including periods of interest-only payments, full payment deferrals, and escrow deferrals associated with loans with an unpaid principal balance of approximately $520.6 million.  Approximately 81% of the approved deferrals have exited the 90 day deferral period, and 98.5% of these borrowers have resumed regularly scheduled payments. 

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $2.29 billion as of September 30, 2020, a decrease of 5.3% from $2.41 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an increase of 44.3% from $1.59 billion as of September 30, 2019.  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $78.4 million, or 10.5%, from June 30, 2020, and increased $301.0 million, or 82.2% from September 30, 2019. The decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits is partially due to deposit accounts related to PPP loan funding.  PPP related deposit accounts totaled $39.4 million at September 30, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 29.2% of total deposits as of September 30, 2020, down from 30.9% of total deposits as of June 30, 2020, and up from 23.1% of total deposits as of September 30, 2019.  Due to seasonal fluctuations of public funds, we also saw a $31.0 million decrease in public funds during the quarter.  The average cost of deposits was 0.57% for the third quarter of 2020, representing a 10 basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2020 and a 46 basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2019.

Borrowings increased by $84.7 million during the third quarter of 2020 to $277.7 million due primarily to increased borrowings of $78.9 million under the Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and to the issuance of $37.0 million of subordinated notes, offset by paydowns of $21.0 million of FHLB borrowings and the payoff of our third-party holding company line of credit of $10.0 million.  Borrowings totaled 9.5% of total assets at September 30, 2020, compared to 6.5% at June 30, 2020 and 3.8% at September 30, 2019.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.90%, a decrease of 5 basis points from the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 69 basis points from the third quarter of 2019. The tax equivalent net interest margin(1) for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.97%, a decrease of 3 basis points from the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 66 basis points from the third quarter of 2019.  The decline from the second quarter of 2020 is primarily due to remaining rate resets on interest-earning assets as a result of decreases in interest rates set by the Federal Open Market Committee during the first quarter of 2020 and PPP loans which yield 1.00%. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, net interest margin and tax equivalent net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 were 4.20% and 4.28%, respectively.

Net interest income totaled $26.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 28.0% from $20.5 million for the third quarter of 2019.  Interest income totaled $30.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 21.9% from $25.0 million for the third quarter of 2019.  Interest and fees on loans remained constant compared to the second quarter of 2020, and increased by $6.8 million, or 29.6%, from the third quarter of 2019. Interest expense was $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 5.2% from $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 5.6% from $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2019. 

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. U.S. Small Business Administration loan servicing fees increased $363 thousand, quarter over quarter, as a result of a favorable servicing asset valuation. Additionally, during the third quarter of 2020, gain on sale of loans increased $286 thousand as small business lending demand has slowly begun to rebound.  During the quarter, we took a gain on the sale of securities of $1.0 million in order to offset the prepayment penalties of $436 thousand associated with inefficient leverage held at the FHLB.

Noninterest expense totaled $19.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 19.8% from $16.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits. Salaries and benefits increased $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 given that the prior quarter included deferred salaries related to PPP loan origination.

The efficiency ratio was 62.2% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 56.3% in the second quarter of 2020, and 67.2% in the third quarter of 2019. The second quarter efficiency ratio was assisted by the deferral of $4.9 million of salary expense related to PPP loan originations.

Subsequent Events

On October 16, 2020, we closed the previously announced sale of our Clear Lake Branch to Moody National Bank (the "Clear Lake Branch Sale"), which resulted in the sale of deposits of approximately $24.2 million.  Final settlement on the sale will occur during the fourth quarter of 2020 and is expected to result in a gain on sale of approximately $700 thousand and a reduction in rental and personnel expenses of $350 thousand. We continue to focus on expense reductions going into the fourth quarter through the optimization of our branch network. On October 20, 2020, the Bank entered into a Branch Purchase and Assumption Agreement with First State Bank, pursuant to which First State Bank will purchase certain assets and assume certain liabilities (the "Jacksboro Branch Sale" and together with the Clear Lake Branch Sale, the "Branch Sales") associated with the Bank's branch located at 1220 North Main Street, Jacksboro, Texas 76458 (the "Jacksboro Branch").

(1)

Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share, Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, Tangible Book Value Per Share, and Tangible Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio are all non-GAAP measures. Spirit believes that for Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share, the adjustments made to net income allow investors and analysts to better assess its basic and diluted earnings per common share by removing the volatility that is associated with merger-related expenses and gain on sale of investment securities that are unrelated to its core business.  In Spirit's judgment, regarding Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, the fully tax equivalent basis is the preferred industry measurement basis for net interest margin and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.  Regarding Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Stockholders' Equity To Tangible Assets, Spirit believes that that these measures are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing its tangible book value.  The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this news release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that it discusses in this earnings release may differ from that of other banking organizations reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures Spirit has discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a reconciliation to the nearest respective GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

Spirit, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals.  Spirit of Texas Bank has 38 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Tyler metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central and South Texas.  Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.  Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, protections, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking.  Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will, "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends" "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters.  Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events.  Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those  described in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) changes in general business, industry or economic conditions, or competition; (ii) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's business, including the impact of actions taken by governmental and regulatory authorities in response to such pandemic, such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the programs established thereunder, and the Bank's participation in such programs, (iii) changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation, policy, guideline, or practice governing or affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries or with respect to tax or accounting principles or otherwise; (iv) adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets; (v) changes in interest rates; (vi) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Clear Lake Branch Sale and the proposed Jacksboro Branch Sale will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; (vii) the risk that converting the operations of the Jacksboro Branch to First State Bank will be materially delayed or will be more difficult than expected; (viii) the effect of the announcement of the Jacksboro Branch Sale on customer relationships and operating results; (ix) the possibility that the Branch Sales may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (x) higher-than-expected costs or other difficulties related to integration of combined or merged businesses; (xi) the inability to realize expected cost savings or achieve other anticipated benefits in connection with business combinations and other acquisitions; (xii) changes in the quality or composition of our loan and investment portfolios; (xii) adequacy of loan loss reserves; (xiii) increased competition; (xiv) loss of certain key officers; (xv) continued relationships with major customers; (xvi) deposit attrition; (xvii) rapidly changing technology; (xviii) unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings and liabilities and other costs; (xix) changes in the cost of funds, demand for loan products, or demand for financial services; (xx) other economic, competitive, governmental, or technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices; and (xxi) our success at managing the foregoing items.   For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 16, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the SEC.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance.  All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results.  Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.  Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Three Months Ended



September 30, 2020


June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


September 30, 2019





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest income:











Interest and fees on loans


$                            29,901


$                            29,912


$                            27,409


$                            25,160


$                            23,064

Interest and dividends on investment securities


465


457


504


997


1,143

Other interest income


115


185


900


918


794

Total interest income


30,481


30,554


28,813


27,075


25,001

Interest expense:











Interest on deposits


3,392


3,945


4,507


4,434


4,097

Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings


875


558


508


416


425

Total interest expense


4,267


4,503


5,015


4,850


4,522

Net interest income


26,214


26,051


23,798


22,225


20,479

Provision for loan losses


2,831


2,838


1,171


775


900

Net interest income after provision for loan losses


23,383


23,213


22,627


21,450


19,579

Noninterest income:











Service charges and fees


1,525


1,270


1,311


1,146


866

SBA loan servicing fees, net


619


256


10


391


234

Mortgage referral fees


428


357


202


232


173

Gain on sales of loans, net


612


326


464


675


1,151

Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities


1,031


-


-


2,448


-

Other noninterest income


604


356


725


162


257

Total noninterest income


4,819


2,565


2,712


5,054


2,681

Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits


11,365


7,946


11,789


10,684


9,502

Occupancy and equipment expenses


2,222


2,761


2,315


2,222


1,710

Professional services


555


716


895


1,200


791

Data processing and network


1,002


849


743


936


884

Regulatory assessments and insurance


517


379


402


265


(256)

Amortization of intangibles


919


919


946


1,006


1,015

Advertising


333


119


153


225


134

Marketing


18


38


160


131


136

Telephone expense


563


483


407


226


289

Conversion expense


279


69


1,477


180


314

Other operating expenses


1,520


1,825


1,673


1,584


1,037

Total noninterest expense


19,293


16,104


20,960


18,659


15,556

Income before income tax expense


8,909


9,674


4,379


7,845


6,704

Income tax expense


1,821


1,980


305


1,676


1,374

Net income


$                              7,088


$                              7,694


$                              4,074


$                              6,169


$                              5,330

Earnings per common share:











Basic


$                                0.41


$                                0.44


$                                0.22


$                                0.35


$                                0.35

Diluted


0.41


0.44


0.22


$                                0.35


Weighted average common shares outstanding: 











Basic


17,340,898


17,581,959


18,184,110


17,434,954


15,370,480

Diluted


17,383,427


17,612,919


18,441,977


17,830,538


15,771,249

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of



September 30,
2020


June 30,
2020


March 31,
2020


December 31,
 2019


September 30,
 2019



(Dollars in thousands)

Assets:











Cash and due from banks


$          29,345


$          35,248


$             33,946


$             32,490


$             28,822

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks


121,739


200,096


193,707


293,467


122,721



      Total cash and cash equivalents


151,084


235,344


227,653


325,957


151,543

Time deposits in other banks


-


-


245


490


1,225

Investment securities:












Available for sale securities, at fair value


119,814


90,878


94,963


96,937


166,669



      Total investment securities


119,814


90,878


94,963


96,937


166,669

Loans held for sale


4,287


7,718


7,765


3,989


2,784

Loans:











Loans held for investment


2,452,353


2,427,292


2,013,367


1,767,182


1,487,602

Less: allowance for loan and lease losses


(12,207)


(9,905)


(7,620)


(6,737)


(6,565)


Loans, net


2,440,146


2,417,387


2,005,747


1,760,445


1,481,037

Premises and equipment, net


82,734


79,156


78,594


75,150


65,144

Accrued interest receivable


11,612


12,188


7,314


6,507


6,319

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets


302


3,743


3,731


3,653


1,042

Goodwill


77,681


77,966


79,009


68,503


43,086

Core deposit intangible


8,698


9,617


10,536


11,472


11,628

SBA servicing asset


3,051


3,115


3,055


3,355


3,548

Deferred tax asset, net


494


-


-


-


-

Bank-owned life insurance


15,878


15,787


15,699


15,610


15,521

Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock, at cost


5,709


5,696


5,660


8,310


6,233

Other assets


3,580


4,423


4,526


4,244


4,005



      Total assets


$     2,925,070


$     2,963,018


$        2,544,497


$        2,384,622


$        1,959,784

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Liabilities:











Deposits:












Transaction accounts:












Noninterest-bearing


$        667,199


$        745,646


$           487,060


$           444,822


$           366,209


Interest-bearing


940,930


946,969


878,279


803,557


593,064



      Total transaction accounts


1,608,129


1,692,615


1,365,339


1,248,379


959,273


Time deposits


679,387


722,376


711,968


679,747


625,940



      Total deposits


2,287,516


2,414,991


2,077,307


1,928,126


1,585,213

Accrued interest payable


1,321


1,025


1,218


1,219


1,002

Short-term borrowings


10,000


104,830


10,000


-


-

Long-term borrowings


267,746


88,246


103,276


105,140


74,165

Deferred tax liability, net


-


405


1,706


672


215

Other liabilities


6,966


5,943


5,173


3,760


2,451



      Total liabilities


2,573,549


2,615,440


2,198,680


2,038,917


1,663,046

Stockholders' Equity:











Common stock


298,509


298,176


297,966


297,188


251,875

Retained earnings


65,783


59,907


52,213


48,139


41,970

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(237)


1,272


732


667


3,091

Treasury stock


(12,534)


(11,777)


(5,094)


(289)


(198)



      Total stockholders' equity


351,521


347,578


345,817


345,705


296,738



      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$     2,925,070


$     2,963,018


$        2,544,497


$        2,384,622


$        1,959,784

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Loan Composition

As of



September 30,
2020


June 30,
2020


March 31,
2020


December 31,
2019


September 30,
2019



(Dollars in thousands)

Loans:











Commercial and industrial loans (1)(2)


$                     690,009


$                     724,913


$                     320,418


$                     282,949


$                     248,745

Real estate:











1-4 single family residential loans


373,220


372,445


382,900


375,743


321,044

Construction, land and development loans


402,476


390,068


405,661


259,384


233,830

Commercial real estate loans (including multifamily)


906,134


835,614


821,952


753,812


597,415

Consumer loans and leases


12,977


19,159


22,398


22,769


17,663

Municipal and other loans


67,537


85,092


60,038


72,525


68,905

Total loans held in portfolio


$                  2,452,353


$                  2,427,292


$                  2,013,367


$                  1,767,182


$                  1,487,602












(1) Balance includes $72.7 million, $75.1 million, $75.3 million, $74.2 million, and $78.7 million of the unguaranteed portion of SBA loans as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020,

December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, respectively. 

(2) Balance includes $421.1 million of PPP loans as of September 30, 2020. 

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Deposit Composition

As of



September 30,
2020


June 30,
2020


March 31,
2020


December 31,
2019


September 30,
2019



(Dollars in thousands)

Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


$                     667,199


$                     745,646


$                     487,060


$                     444,822


$                     366,209

Interest-bearing demand deposits


391,396


360,282


334,302


370,467


303,037

Interest-bearing NOW accounts


8,655


31,132


28,376


28,204


8,626

Savings and money market accounts


540,879


555,555


515,601


404,886


281,401

Time deposits


679,387


722,376


711,968


679,747


625,940

Total deposits


$                  2,287,516


$                  2,414,991


$                  2,077,307


$                  1,928,126


$                  1,585,213

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Average Balances and Yields

Three Months Ended
September 30,



2020


2019



Average
Balance (1)


Interest/
Expense


Annualized
Yield/Rate


Average
Balance (1)


Interest/
Expense


Annualized
Yield/Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:













Interest-earning deposits in other banks


$     134,573


$           101


0.30%


$     135,460


$           750


2.20%

Loans, including loans held for sale (2)


2,436,667


29,901


4.87%


1,458,603


23,064


6.27%

Investment securities and other


93,115


479


2.04%


175,369


1,187


2.69%

Total interest-earning assets


2,664,355


30,481


4.54%


1,769,432


25,001


5.61%

Noninterest-earning assets


265,462






150,139





Total assets


$  2,929,817






$  1,919,571





Interest-bearing liabilities:













Interest-bearing demand deposits


$     375,421


$           176


0.19%


$     285,306


$           349


0.49%

Interest-bearing NOW accounts


14,644


7


0.19%


7,846


3


0.15%

Savings and money market accounts


541,681


621


0.45%


273,662


579


0.84%

Time deposits


713,618


2,588


1.44%


630,969


3,166


1.99%

FHLB advances and other borrowings


211,214


875


1.64%


65,358


425


2.58%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,856,578


4,267


0.91%


1,263,141


4,522


1.42%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities and
shareholders' equity:













Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


715,783






380,997





Other liabilities


8,451






4,232





Stockholders' equity


349,005






271,201





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$  2,929,817






$  1,919,571





Net interest rate spread






3.63%






4.19%

Net interest income and margin




$      26,214


3.90%




$      20,479


4.59%

Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)




$      26,660


3.97%




$      20,632


4.63%














(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.

(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.

(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a 

     federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Average Balances and Yields

Three Months Ended



September 30, 2020


June 30, 2020



Average
Balance (1)


Interest/
Expense


Annualized
Yield/Rate


Average
Balance (1)


Interest/
Expense


Annualized
Yield/Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:













Interest-earning deposits in other banks


134,573


$           101


0.30%


$     220,940


$           148


0.27%

Loans, including loans held for sale (2)


2,436,667


29,901


4.87%


2,332,707


29,911


5.14%

Investment securities and other


93,115


479


2.04%


93,256


495


2.13%

Total interest-earning assets


2,664,355


30,481


4.54%


2,646,903


30,554


4.63%

Noninterest-earning assets


265,462






228,203





Total assets


$  2,929,817






$  2,875,106





Interest-bearing liabilities:













Interest-bearing demand deposits


$     375,421


$           176


0.19%


$     346,220


$           175


0.20%

Interest-bearing NOW accounts


14,644


7


0.19%


29,087


18


0.25%

Savings and money market accounts


541,681


621


0.45%


539,533


825


0.61%

Time deposits


713,618


2,588


1.44%


719,498


2,927


1.63%

FHLB advances and other borrowings


211,214


875


1.64%


150,388


558


1.49%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,856,578


4,267


0.91%


1,784,726


4,503


1.01%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities and
shareholders' equity:













Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


715,783






742,542





Other liabilities


8,451






2,236





Stockholders' equity


349,005






345,602





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$  2,929,817






$  2,875,106





Net interest rate spread






3.63%






3.62%

Net interest income and margin




$      26,214


3.90%




$      26,051


3.95%

Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)




$      26,660


3.97%




$      26,424


4.00%














(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.

(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.

(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a 

     federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share

As of or for the Three Months Ended



September 30, 2020


June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


September 30, 2019



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Basic and diluted earnings per share - GAAP basis:











Net income available to common stockholders


$                               7,088


$                               7,694


$                               4,074


$                               6,169


$                               5,330

Weighted average number of common shares - basic


17,340,898


17,581,959


18,184,110


17,434,954


15,370,480

Weighted average number of common shares - diluted


17,383,427


17,612,919


18,441,977


17,830,538


15,771,249

Basic earnings per common share


$                                 0.41


$                                 0.44


$                                 0.22


$                                 0.35


$                                 0.35

Diluted earnings per common share


$                                 0.41


$                                 0.44


$                                 0.22


$                                 0.35


$                                 0.34

Basic and diluted earnings per share - Non-GAAP basis:











Net income


$                               7,088


$                               7,694


$                               4,074


$                               6,169


$                               5,330

Pre-tax adjustments:











Noninterest income











Gain on sale of investment securities


(1,031)


-


-


(2,448)


-

Noninterest expense











Merger related expenses


342


69


1,614


821


1,094

Taxes:











   NOL Carryback




-


(575)





Tax effect of adjustments


145


(14)


(331)


467


(193)

Adjusted net income


$                               6,544


$                               7,749


$                               4,782


$                               5,009


$                               6,231

Weighted average number of common shares - basic


17,340,898


17,581,959


18,184,110


17,434,954


15,370,480

Weighted average number of common shares - diluted


17,383,427


17,612,919


18,441,977


17,830,538


15,771,249

Basic earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis


$                                 0.38


$                                 0.44


$                                 0.26


$                                 0.29


$                                 0.41

Diluted earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis


$                                 0.38


$                                 0.44


$                                 0.26


$                                 0.28


$                                 0.40

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis

As of or for the Three Months Ended



September 30, 2020


June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


September 30, 2019



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Net interest margin - GAAP basis:











Net interest income


$                        26,214


$                        26,051


$                        23,798


$                        22,225


$                        20,479

Average interest-earning assets


2,664,355


2,646,903


2,179,501


2,003,868


1,769,432

Net interest margin


3.90%


3.95%


4.38%


4.40%


4.59%

Net interest margin - Non-GAAP basis:











Net interest income


$                        26,214


$                        26,051


$                        23,798


$                        22,225


$                        20,479

Plus:











Impact of fully taxable equivalent adjustment


446


373


92


127


153

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis


$                        26,660


$                        26,424


$                        23,890


$                        22,352


$                        20,632

Average interst-earning assets


2,664,355


2,646,903


2,179,501


2,003,868


1,769,432

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP basis


3.97%


4.00%


4.40%


4.43%


4.63%

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Book Value Per Share

As of



September 30, 2020


June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


September 30, 2019



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Total stockholders' equity


$                    351,521


$                    347,578


$                    345,817


$                    345,705


$                    296,738

Less:











Goodwill and other intangible assets


86,379


87,583


89,545


79,975


54,714

Tangible stockholders' equity


$                    265,142


$                    259,995


$                    256,272


$                    265,730


$                    242,024

Shares outstanding


17,316,313


17,368,573


17,969,012


18,258,222


16,121,479

Book value per share


$                        20.30


$                        20.01


$                        19.25


$                        18.93


$                        18.41

Less:











Goodwill and other intangible assets per share


$                          4.99


$                          5.04


$                          4.99


4.38


3.40

Tangible book value per share


$                        15.31


$                        14.97


$                        14.26


$                        14.55


$                        15.01

 

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets

As of 



September 30, 2020


June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


September 30, 2019



(Dollars in thousands)

Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP basis:











Total stockholders' equity (numerator)


$                     351,521


$                     347,578


$                     345,817


$                     345,705


$                     296,738

Total assets (denominator)


2,925,070


2,963,018


2,544,497


2,384,622


1,959,784

Total stockholders' equity to total assets


12.02%


11.73%


13.59%


14.50%


15.14%

Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP basis:











Tangible equity:











Total stockholders' equity


$                     351,521


$                     347,578


$                     345,817


$                     345,705


$                     296,738

Less:











Goodwill and other intangible assets


86,379


87,583


89,545


79,975


54,714

Total tangible common equity (numerator)


$                     265,142


$                     259,995


$                     256,272


$                     265,730


$                     242,024

Tangible assets:











Total assets


2,925,070


2,963,018


2,544,497


2,384,622


1,959,784

Less:











Goodwill and other intangible assets


86,379


87,583


89,545


79,975


54,714

Total tangible assets (denominator)


$                  2,838,691


$                  2,875,435


$                  2,454,952


$                  2,304,647


$                  1,905,070












Tangible equity to tangible assets


9.34%


9.04%


10.44%


11.53%


12.70%

 

