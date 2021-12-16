DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HotelKey, the leading cloud-based hotel property management system for hotels, is partnering with engineering solutions innovator PositiveSine to simplify integrations with hotels' local systems, enabling properties to create better, smoother guest experiences, drive efficiency and stay ahead of the competition.
HotelKey provides cloud-based functionality-rich software to manage end-to-end property operations, reservations and payments. A significant edge over other PMS systems, the PositiveSine partnership enables the HotelKey platform to integrate fully with local legacy property systems-- such as entry locks, payment terminals, PBX and more-- using IoT, an edge gateway and AWS IoT Core to enable a full end-to-end property experience for guests.
"We are pleased to partner with PositiveSine," said HotelKey co-founder and CEO Fareed Ahmad. "Hotels have long sought the ability to seamlessly integrate all the pieces of their tech stack to communicate with each other – thereby driving property efficiencies, cost savings and performance. Our collaboration makes this possible, thanks to PositiveSine's comprehensive hardware engineering solutions. We are excited to build this partnership even deeper, with our hotel clients as the main beneficiaries.``
PositiveSine Founder Zach Ryan noted, "Hospitality faces huge challenges, with the increasing challenges and rising costs of overhead in the COVID era compounding the limitations of legacy technology that is increasingly inadequate to meet the quickly evolving operational needs of hoteliers. We are delighted to partner with HotelKey, which is, quite simply, doing things no one else can–innovating to help hoteliers access a fully unified technology stack that meets all their needs via one end-to-end platform."
PositiveSine CEO Cher Henton agreed. "We are proud to bring PositiveSine's unique approach and solution set to this collaboration with HotelKey," she said. "The HotelKey platform provides rich functionality for both individual properties and hotel chains, driving a consistent experience for guests and a configurable system for hotel owners and enterprise teams--automating most of property operations while also allowing room for flexibility and user innovation. PositiveSine is proud to provide configurable elements that drive the platform forward--providing guests a more personalized experience than ever before, and providing hotel owners with automation to drive costs down and increase revenue."
About The HotelKey Platform
HotelKey's platform features include:
HotelKey PMS – Including comprehensive property management functionality to manage reservations, guest profiles, housekeeping, maintenance, rooms, payment automation, direct bill, group masters, house accounts, automated night audits, and more.
HotelKey CRS – Offering rich rate and room type administration, a responsive booking engine, dynamic shop and book APIs, direct connections to Expedia, Booking.com, Google, Agoda, SynXis, and TripAdvisor. All inventory and rate decisions are real time and accessed through an externalized API from the client apps including HotelKey' own apps. CRS offering also includes
Call Center app, Find and Reserve, to allow reservations centers to book across properties and provide feature-rich service (i.e. folios, reservations modifications) to the contact center staff without calling the properties.
HotelKey POS – Providing feature-rich point-of-sale systems for captive outlets at lodging properties. It natively integrates with HotelKey core platform for room charge and financial reporting.
HotelKey Reports and Analytics –Reporting and Analytics module, which provides dynamic reports across every aspect of the hotel management, including operations, guests, reservations, revenue, direct bill, auditing and more. The dynamic reports allow column selections, filters, grouping, highlighting, and CSV, PDF Excel exports for every report.
HotelKey's Owner App – Enables property owners to have full access to real-time property view on their smartphones while they are on the move.
About HotelKey
HotelKey was founded by two software entrepreneurs, Fareed Ahmad and Aditya Thyagarajan, with the simple goal of making property management easier, more reliable and more cost-efficient for hoteliers. The company's mobile platform has grown into the industry-leading solution across hotel property segments, with a development team that is quickly advancing new products to meet and anticipate the needs of the industry in a time of rapid change and disruption. The company is also growing rapidly, with headquarters in Dallas, offices in Southern California, Europe and South Asia and a team of 250 professionals on-call 24/7 to support more than 2,500 hotel clients globally.
Since 2015, HotelKey has provided software solutions that are efficient, reliable, and easy to use. The HotelKey Platform combined with its world class Client Services teams supports individual properties, small to large sized portfolios, and global enterprises.
For more information, visit http://www.hotelkeyapp.com.
About PositiveSine
PositiveSine, Inc. provides innovative hardware-, software-, and mechanical-engineering solutions in a variety of industries, including hospitality, consumer electronics, education, defense, and more. With expertise in areas as diverse as electronics, wireless systems and financial technology, and an uncommon ability to rally suppliers, PositiveSine, Inc. quickly and efficiently identifies, develops, and implements uncommonly useful and affordable solutions to customer needs.
For more information, visit http://www.PositiveSine.com
