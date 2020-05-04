SAN ANTONIO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, Cornerstone Church announced that it will be partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank on Tuesday at Traders Village from 10 am until 1 pm for a large-scale food distribution event. This will be the largest event the Food Bank has ever done with a church, and organizers are expecting to distribute approximately 50,000 pounds of food.
"Our faith teaches that we are mandated by God to help those in need. During challenging times, the faith community has a unique and vital role to play, and Cornerstone will continue to follow God's word by working with local organizations to help our neighbors," said Cornerstone Senior Pastor and founder of Hagee Ministries, John Hagee.
This announcement comes on the heels of Cornerstone having engaged in a widespread effort to provide humanitarian services to San Antonio residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Services included providing more than 6,000 care boxes – totaling more than 240,000 pounds of non-perishable food – and other essential items, engaging in food delivery and transportation services for those requiring help getting medical care or to grocery stores, and providing pastoral services to those feeling isolated by the efforts to combat the novel coronavirus.
In addition, last month, Cornerstone Christian Schools served more than 30,000 hot meals to area residents via online and drive through style service at the school.
"We are blessed to have an active congregation committed to being a positive force in the community and to have organizations like the San Antonio Food Bank working every day to improve the lives of those who need a helping hand. Every family that is fed as a result of these efforts is a credit to the love God has placed in our hearts," added Cornerstone Lead Pastor Matt Hagee.
The event with the San Antonio Food Bank is the second time in recent weeks that Cornerstone has worked with local partners to aid the community. On April 4th and 5th, Cornerstone teamed up with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to host a blood drive at the church.
Hagee Ministries is an international Christian Evangelical Ministry led by Pastors John and Matt Hagee. John Hagee is the founder and senior pastor of Cornerstone Church, a non-denominational evangelical church with more than 22,000 active members and is the founder and National Chairman of Christians United for Israel, the nation's largest pro-Israel organization. Matt Hagee serves as the Lead Pastor of Cornerstone Church and is the sixth generation in the Hagee family to carry the mantle of preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ to America and the nations of the world.