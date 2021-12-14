LONGVIEW, Texas, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EnVue Telematics, a consultative resource that helps fleets use advanced technology to boost productivity, reduce risk and lower CPM, is joining TERRA, an organization dedicated to eliminating the harmful effects of e-waste on the environment.
EnVue Telematics has become an Allied Gold Member with TERRA. Allied members provide products and services to TERRA's certified recyclers and member companies that specialize in IT asset disposition solutions. EnVue will be offering to work with those businesses on using technology that can make their operations more efficient, allow them to control costs and risk, and build a path for future expansion.
"We're excited to join TERRA, which has a mission we strongly believe in," said Randy Read, Co-Founder of EnVue Telematics. "Sustainability and working more efficiently have always been part of what we offer our clients. We're excited about what we can accomplish with this partnership."
TERRA President and CEO Steven Napoli said companies such as EnVue Telematics help the organization get closer to its goal of eliminating e-waste. "E-waste is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing sectors in the world's waste system. Companies that can help recyclers and ITAD solutions specialists operate more efficiently and grow their business provide a huge boost to our efforts," Napoli said.
As the new arrangement begins, EnVue Telematics will host a webinar on Jan. 20, 2022 led by Read. The webinar topic is "Technology Solutions That Reduce Fleet Risk & CPM Expenses." Read will discuss how EnVue focuses on providing consultative expertise to assist businesses that use vehicles as part of their business. By getting to know their clients, EnVue provides customized solutions for their fleet operations and maintenance.
Some of the fleet technologies Read will discuss include:
- GPS and video telematics
- DOT/FMCSA compliant solutions for ELD, DVIR, and IFTA
- Dynamic route planning & dispatch software
- Non-vehicle asset tracking
In addition to offering technology that reduces operating costs and enhances productivity, EnVue also collaborates with clients before and after their purchase to ensure they get the most return for their telematics investment.
About EnVue Telematics
EnVue Telematics has 20 years experience in providing intelligent technology solutions to the challenges facing commercial fleets. The company partners with leaders in data analytics and offers innovative telematics tools and safety devices that can solve challenges in areas such as asset tracking, safety, compliance and route optimization. The company's user-friendly solutions combined with powerful data collection and information technology make fleet and asset management simple and more precise than ever before. EnVue Telematics also offers exceptional after-sale customer service to help clients make the most of their telematics purchases.
Media Contact
Randy Read - Co-Founder, EnVue Telematics, (203) 858-5154, rread@et-envue.com
SOURCE EnVue Telematics