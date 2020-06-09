AMARILLO, Texas, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time Amazon best-selling Author Andrew J Brandt, along with Blue Handle Publishing, announce a two-book deal. The first to release November 17, 2020, and the second on May 18 of 2021.
Brandt self-published his first novel, the young adult thriller THE TREEHOUSE, which reached the top of Amazon's young adult thriller list. His second novel, THE ABDUCTION OF SARAH PHILLIPS, was released in the summer of 2019, making the Top 10 in its category. In November 2019, Andrew released IN THE FOG under the Caprock Publishing Group imprint. His first adult novel was released to rave reviews by critics and readers alike. Andrew's fourth novel PALO DURO, a return to young adult adventure and mystery, debuted at #1 on the Amazon young adult thriller charts.
November 2020 Release – The Unwinding Cable Car - Synopsis
Author Hamilton Raines was supposed to be the next big thing. But after three novels that failed to meet expectations and a failed marriage. He knows his career is on the brink.
When he meets a mysterious woman at a coffee shop, things start to look up. With her inspiration, his newest novel becomes an instant bestseller, and Hamilton Finds himself thrust into the spotlight of celebrity.
His newfound fame and fortune come at a price, however. And when long-held secrets are revealed, Hamilton Raines discovers the deadly cost of his ambition.
Charles D'Amico: President of Blue handle publishing
Blue Handle Publishing currently has two books out for purchase, with rave reviews. One Golden Day and the first in the Neil Baggio suspense Series, Veritas. Two more books to release this summer for Charles D'Amico and Blue Handle, they now welcome Andrew J Brandt into the fold.
Blue Handle Publishing is looking to grow and create a new avenue for self-published and undiscovered talents. For review copies of Andrew J Brandt's latest novel, Palo Duro and the First two in the Neil Baggio Series contact below.
Media representatives may contact:
Charles P D'Amico
806-502-0522
241260@email4pr.com
Great Reads, Sweet Swag, and top talent – www.BHPubs.com