Actress and Entrepreneur JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Husband, Former MLB World Champion Nick Swisher, Join New Campaign to Empower Allergy Sufferers to Take Control of Their Allergies

- New survey results reveal 71 percent of U.S. adults have experienced environmental allergy symptoms, yet only 29 percent have been diagnosed with allergic rhinitis or nasal allergies by a health care professional - - The #AllergyHomeFree campaign encourages allergy sufferers to visit AllergyHomeFree.com for educational resources and tools to learn about their allergies and how to manage them -