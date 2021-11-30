AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cover Desk is proud to announce Aaron Rosenberg as its new IT director. Rosenberg brings a decade of information technology and securities systems experience to Cover Desk.
"I met Aaron several years ago and was instantly impressed by his thirst for developing, improving and streamlining IT programs," said Founder Andy Priesman. "His robust securities knowledge is not only applicable to Cover Desk but it's incredibly important for our customers' long-term success. We're thrilled to add Aaron to the team."
Prior to joining Cover Desk, Rosenberg was the director of IT for Northstar Memorial Group, in which he was responsible for overseeing all corporate IT infrastructure and compliance. He recently received his Certified Cloud Security Professional designation from (ISC)², Inc., a leading cybersecurity professional organization. As Cover Desk's new IT director, he will build the policies and procedures for virtual assistants and IT personnel and develop a customized program for data security and technical solutions.
"I am honored to join the Cover Desk team and excited about the opportunity to develop a custom program," said Rosenberg. "Cover Desk has seen such significant growth with the potential for more to come and I'm really excited to be along for the ride."
A Texas native, Rosenberg is an avid cyclist and lives in Houston with his wife and two young children.
About Cover Desk
Founded in 2018 by insurance veteran Andy Priesman, Cover Desk is an innovative industry leader in virtual assistance solutions. With a team of over 600 highly educated virtual assistants based in the Philippines, Cover Desk brings personalized service and cutting-edge technology to independent insurance agents throughout the United States and Canada. Through Cover Desk's turnkey virtual capabilities, insurance professionals can focus on their core insurance business with the administrative support needed to grow and thrive. For more information, visit coverdesk.com.
