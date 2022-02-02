SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legacy Traditional Schools, a network of tuition-free public schools in Texas, Arizona, and Nevada, officially broke ground on its newest Pre-K through eighth-grade campus. Watch the Cibolo Groundbreaking Ceremony held in Cibolo, Texas on Thursday, Jan. 27.
The 87,000 square-foot school, located northeast of downtown San Antonio, is Legacy's third campus location in the Greater San Antonio region. The expansion and transformation of the network's Texas schools arrive during a time of growth and community desire for high-achieving schools and top-notch education.
"We are thrilled to bring Legacy's well-rounded and high-quality curriculum to the Cibolo community in 2022-23," said Legacy Traditional Schools' Board President Patrick Britton. "And, to break ground during National School Choice Week, is representative of Legacy's continued effort and commitment to meet the growing demand for first-class education options in the greater San Antonio area."
The Cibolo campus will provide tuition-free Kindergarten through eighth grade for up to 1,410 students. Pre-Kindergarten programs are also available. The campus will consist of 47 classrooms, offices, a gym, athletic fields, a library, a piano lab, an indoor basketball court and artificial turf field, and a commercial kitchen and cafeteria. In total, the new campus will span over 16 acres.
Like each Legacy school, the Cibolo campus will provide a tuition-free, rigorous, well-rounded curriculum that focuses on content mastery and emphasizes all areas of academic study, including the arts, physical education, and extensive athletics and extracurricular activities.
The new campus begins instructions in the fall of 2022, and families are invited to learn more and apply now at texas.legacytraditional.org/cibolo.
Legacy Traditional School - Cibolo is located at Cibolo Valley & Green Valley Rd., Cibolo, TX 78108
