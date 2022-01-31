AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andrew Branoff, CEO of AIC, a specialty commercial insurance wholesaler based out of Austin, TX, has been invited to join Austin Business Journal Leadership Trust, an exclusive community for influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in Central Texas.
Andrew was chosen for membership by the Austin Business Journal Leadership Trust Selection Committee due to his experience, leadership and influence in the local business landscape and beyond. Andrew is a CEO who has demonstrated his leadership, executive strengths and an ability to scale a business resulting in the tremendous growth of AIC. Under Andrew's leadership, AIC has grown from its origins as a primarily Texas only operation with nearly a dozen retail agents in its agent network into a national operation that writes business in 38 states with over 200 retail agents in its agent network.
"Austin's thriving business community is powered by leaders like Andrew," said Heather Ladage, publisher of Austin Business Journal. "We're honored to be creating a space where the region's business influencers come together to increase their impact on the community, build their businesses and connect with and strengthen one another."
As an invited member, Andrew will contribute articles to the Austin Business Journal website and participate alongside fellow members in Expert Panels. He will connect and collaborate with a vetted network of local leaders in a members-only directory and a private forum on the group's mobile app. Andrew will also benefit from leadership and business coaching, an Executive Profile on the Austin Business Journal website, select partner discounts and services and ongoing support from the community's concierge team. "I am honored to have been invited and selected to join this elite group of business leaders in Central Texas. As the leader of AIC, I value the Austin and Central Texas community, and believe my selection and participation in the Austin Business Journal Leadership Trust will only further cement my leadership role and my company's leadership positioning in the industry.", Branoff said in a statement regarding the Austin Business Journal Leadership Trust. Branoff has accepted the invitation and as an entrant to the Austin Business Journal Leadership Trust he joins a small exclusive group of elite Central Texas business leaders that counts the CEO of Silicon Labs, Managing Partner of Deloitte and other similar such business leaders as part of its membership.
The Austin Business Journal Leadership Trust team is honored to welcome Andrew to the community and looks forward to helping him elevate his personal brand, strengthen his circle of trusted advisors and position him to further impact the Austin business community and beyond.
Austin Business Journal Leadership Trust is a part of Business Journals Leadership Trust — a collective of invitation-only networks of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Membership is based on prospective member identification, invitation, application and selection committee review. Benefits include private online forums, the ability to publish insights on bizjournals.com, business and executive coaching and a dedicated concierge team. To learn more, visit trust.bizjournals.com.
