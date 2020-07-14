AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the leading provider of UC monitoring and analytics, today announced significant growth in revenue, customers, talent, and product innovation since it announced $7.5 million in funding from Elsewhere Partners in 2019. As enterprises around the world dramatically increased the use of UC as a Service (UCaaS), especially video conferencing, to collaborate, Vyopta's sales grew by over 60% year over year in Q2 2020.
The company expanded its team in several key areas and added leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies to its customer base. Vyopta also rolled out many major product and platform enhancements, expanded coverage of major UC vendors, including Zoom, Microsoft, Cisco, BlueJeans by Verizon, Pexip, and more.
"The coronavirus crisis has accelerated the adoption of remote work, telemedicine, and distance learning," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "For the first time, CEOs and other C-Suite executives need to ensure that UC technology is being proactively monitored and managed in order to attain planned business outcomes."
Customer and Team Growth
Enterprises and large organizations gravitated to Vyopta to optimize UC across multiple platforms. In the past year, many of the world's largest organizations started using Vyopta and the company counts over 70 of the Global 2000 and over 30 of the Fortune 500 as customers. Some of Vyopta's key customer industries include finance, federal government, technology, healthcare, education, and pharmaceutical, including several enterprises pursuing a vaccine for Covid-19.
Vyopta invested in strategic hiring growth over the past 12 months, with a focus on Customer Success, Sales, and Marketing. Dan Rourke, who previously held leadership positions at Spredfast (now Khoros) and HomeAway (now Expedia) joined the company as Vice President of Customer Success and tripled the size of that team. The company also hired Spiceworks (now Spiceworks Ziff Davis) veteran Jonathan Sass to lead the Product Management organization.
Product Innovation
Key product enhancements over the past 12 months include:
- Launched and significantly enhanced Vyopta's standalone Workspace Insights product (formerly known as Room Insights). Workspace Insights helps track room utilization, reduce inefficient usage, and optimize real estate and technology investments, including supporting social distance reporting and alerts in the office.
- Expanded UC monitoring and analytics for Enterprise Voice, improving performance management and troubleshooting of voice services with added support of SIP and ISDN gateways (e.g., Session Border Controllers).
- Introduced the next generation of its Collaboration Performance Management (CPM) platform. The latest offering enables support for UC and IoT data, machine learning insights, Big Data processing across voice and video environments, and more.
- Increased coverage of our performance management platform by additional support for Lifesize, Dolby Voice, Poly endpoints and Pexip and Cisco Infrastructure.
- Added functionality to better support remote work including increased analytics and monitoring around UCaaS providers (including Microsoft and Zoom), and deeper monitoring capabilities around mobile and remote access.
About Vyopta Incorporated
Vyopta is a leading provider of Collaboration Performance Management and meeting room insights solutions. With coverage that spans video, voice, and messaging from Zoom, Microsoft, Cisco, Pexip, BlueJeans by Verizon, Slack, Google, Poly and more, Vyopta helps companies improve quality of experience, accelerate workplace transformation and optimize investments across UC and conference rooms. Vyopta monitors and analyzes over 10 billion meeting minutes annually across the largest enterprises in the world, including Workday, AstraZeneca, Stanford University, Shared Services Canada and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.