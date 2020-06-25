BULVERDE, Texas, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Futurex, a leader in hardened, enterprise-class data security solutions, today announced API integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for Futurex's VirtuCrypt financial cloud hardware security module (HSM) service. This integration empowers organizations to fully transition to the cloud for financial use cases such as acquiring, issuing, and Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) – and simplifies the process of moving critical payment applications to the cloud.
With this integration, organizations can use VirtuCrypt services to quickly provision enterprise-grade, highly available, PCI HSM, and FIPS 140-2 Level 3-validated cloud HSMs while leveraging their existing relationship with AWS. To set up services, customers simply search for VirtuCrypt financial cloud HSMs for financial acquiring or financial issuing directly in AWS Marketplace and set up a contract from there, eliminating a layer of operational complexity.
Details of the VirtuCrypt next-generation financial cloud HSM, which was also announced today, along with feature demonstrations, will be held at the Futurex Virtual Summit 2020 on June 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CT. The presentation, Next-Generation Financial Cloud HSMs in AWS, features guest presenter Tim Winston, senior assurance consultant with AWS. Register for this at Futurex-Summit.com or view the session on demand afterward.
"Financial services are increasingly moving workloads to the cloud, but when it comes to payment processing applications that require the use of HSMs for highly secure cryptographic processing, they have faced a range of logistical burdens," said Ryan Smith, vice president, global business development at Futurex. "We are the first financial cloud HSM provider to offer API integration with AWS. This enables a simplified networking infrastructure, making the establishment of mission-critical security, high availability, and multi-region crypto infrastructure essentially a turnkey process."
Futurex's VirtuCrypt financial cloud HSM services are accessible from multiple AWS Regions, and communication between AWS and VirtuCrypt can take place securely without direct Internet routing using Futurex's CryptoTunnel architecture, and with full failover and high availability support. The API integration with AWS and VirtuCrypt financial cloud HSMs is available now globally in AWS Marketplace. For more information, please visit: Futurex.com/CloudHSM.
About Futurex
For more than 40 years, Futurex has been a trusted provider of hardened, enterprise-class data security solutions. More than 15,000 organizations worldwide, including financial services providers and corporate enterprises, have used Futurex's innovative hardware security modules, key management servers, and enterprise-class cloud solutions to address their mission-critical systems, data security, and cryptographic needs. This includes the secure encryption, storage, transmission, and certification of sensitive data. For more information, please visit https://www.Futurex.com.