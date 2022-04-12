L to R Front Row: Morgan Rasmus, Bread of Life; UST’s Brandon Green; student Angel Jackson; student Antoine McCloud; student Kevin Winberry; Pastor of St. John Methodist Church Rudy Rasmus; Deborah Brooks, Collection Action for Youth; Megan Davis, Collection Action for Youth; Back Row: Dr. Jim Monaghan, UST’s director of Online Learning, student Justin Howard, student Wesley Alfred, student Ronald Smith; student Chauncey McCloud; Dr. Beena George, UST Chief Innovation Officer and UST’s Dr. Beth Barrette