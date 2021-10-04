HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buying and selling in Houston, Texas can be a complex and daunting task. In order to successfully win in the game of real estate, one must use an experienced and knowledgeable real estate professional. Meet Elisa Linton!! Elisa was born and raised on the beautiful island of St. Croix, U.S.V.I, but she is well integrated into Houston's unmatched culture and diversity. She is a full-time Real Estate professional who is prepared to deliver exceptional service. #ElisaYourRealtor means Elisa customize each real estate transaction to fit her clients' individual and specific needs.
Elisa is a Multi-Million Dollar Producer and a Top Buyers Agent at The Doug Erdy Group - The Best in the Business. She has also been recognized and awarded by developers and builders for her sales volume. Her business has grown exponentially which is due to the repeat business of extremely happy clients and their eagerness to refer family and friends.
She is a proud Army Combat Veteran, so she has the necessary tools and talents to not only help veterans navigate and understand their benefits and buying power, but she also offers first-time home buyers the crucial assistance with understanding the ins and outs of new construction and/or custom built homes.
Her goal is to one day cruise the Mediterranean for a year. But for now, she enjoys spending quality time with her family and friends living her best life while helping all of her clients live their best lives. Be sure to ask her for tips on shopping, great food, amazing wine, and superb travel destinations. You won't be disappointed.
