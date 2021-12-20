DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building Controls & Solutions ("BCS") is excited to announce that we are joining forces with Interstate HVAC Controls, a leading provider of building automation systems and components based in Brighton, MA. Interstate will bring significant control system capabilities to the BCS team in Massachusetts and across the New England region. Interstate will be combined with BCS to provide broader coverage and deeper service to customers across the United States. This acquisition is a continuation of BCS's strategy to grow its leading position in the North American building automation market.
Building Controls & Solutions is the pre-eminent provider of energy management, building controls, automation and gas detection solutions for the Commercial HVAC community, including distribution of products, in-market value added services, and a 'smart' path towards IOT & the Cloud. Interstate HVAC Controls will bring more resources, technical expertise, and partnerships to expand services for BCS.
"We are excited to bring together two strong Building Automation and Controls teams and partner with Jeff Hurwitz of Interstate HVAC Controls. As a distributor and service provider, BCS brings global product brands and inventory together with local in-market technical resources. Our value starts with high quality products and is truly enhanced by solutions that bring customized value-added services to our commercial building customers every day," says CEO, Eric Chernik.
With locations across Texas, Utah, Louisiana, Arizona, California, and now, Massachusetts, Building Controls & Solutions helps companies create smarter work environments, maximize environmental efficiencies and leverage technology for building effectiveness, security and safety.
The headquarters for Building Controls & Solutions is located in Farmers Branch(Dallas), Texas. Interstate HVAC Controls is located in Brighton (Boston), MA. To learn more about Building Controls & Solutions, visit: http://www.buildingcontrolsandsolutions.com
