DALLAS, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is halfway over, and you haven't taken a single vacation yet. It's time to change that. Remember that dreaded family road trip from your childhood? It's certified as 2020's hottest travel trend.
Your route is mapped, your tank is full, and you have curated the perfect driving playlist. There is only one thing missing that could make your cross-country trek more luxurious… Road life, get ready to meet robe life!
On Friday, July 24 at 12 p.m. ET, Hotels.com® is dropping the must-have road trip accessory of the summer: the Hotels.com Road Trip Robe. This wearable hotel suite brings all the perks of #HotelLife to your car including "suite" hotel upgrades so you can travel comfortably from one hotel to the next.
This plush terrycloth robe will instantly upgrade your wheels into your favorite five-star hotel room. Features include:
- Stocked minibar pocket with must-have road trip snacks and hand wipes to avoid cheese-dusty fingers
- Free built-in Wi-Fi for your copilot to pass the hours in the car with aimless scrolling and streaming
- Locked safe pocket, just like you'd have in your hotel suite, to store valuables in between stays
- Mattress seat cushion that feels like you're relaxing on a plush hotel bed, even when you're stuck in traffic
- Hot and cold pocket for perfect temp. storage from gas station hot dogs to pints of ice cream
- Tech pocket for your phone and charger, since a dead phone is no good at giving directions
- Handy hand sanitizer, obviously
And if that's not enough… the robe comes with a $1,500 Hotels.com gift card* and a year-long upgrade to Hotels.com gold status complete with VIP perks like room upgrades, late checkout, priority customer service and more; so the rewards keep coming as you keep traveling.
"As the travel landscape continues to change and there is an increase in the popularity of road trips, we want to help travelers live their best hotel life wherever their adventures take them, however they get there," said Josh Belkin, Vice President of the Hotels.com brand. "The Hotels.com Road Trip Robe brings the best parts of the hotel experience with road-trippers from stop to stop."
To snag your very own Hotels.com Road Trip Robe for $150 USD, visit www.hotels.com/page/robetrip on Friday, July 24 at 12 p.m. ET. There are only 10 of these exclusive robes — first-come, first-served — so hurry and grab yours before they sell out!
About Hotels.com® (or Hotels.com™) Hotels.com is the most rewarding way to book a place to stay. We really love travel and we know you do too. That's why we make it really easy to book with us. With hundreds of thousands of places to stay around the world and 90 local websites in 41 languages, Hotels.com has it all. So, whether you're looking for value in Vegas, treehouses in Thailand or villas with views, it's all just a click away. And with our "Reward-winning" loyalty program you earn free* nights while you sleep…what could be better? Booking just got smarter too. With over 25 million real guest reviews and an app so easy to use that it's been downloaded 70 million times, you can be sure to find the perfect place for you.
*Hotels.com Gift Card Terms and Conditions apply. Usable up to balance only for new hotel bookings at www.hotels.com. Not redeemable at hotel locations or if you choose the Pay at Hotel option online. Not redeemable toward existing bookings. Not redeemable for Packages. Not redeemable for cash unless required by law. Not reloadable. Safeguard the card. Not replaced if lost or stolen. See site https://www.hotels.com/page/giftcards/ for details.
*Exclusions apply. Reward night worth average price of previous 10. Taxes/fees payable on each Reward Night redeemed. A $5 fee is charged on each Reward Night redeemed, unless redeemed on the app. See T&Cs https://www.hotels.com/customer_care/terms_conditions.html?pos=HCOM_US&locale=en_US
© 2020 Hotels.com, LP, an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Hotels.com and the Hotels.com logo are trademarks of Hotels.com, LP. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. CST #2083949-50