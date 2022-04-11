FORTUNE magazine, one of the nation's foremost business publications, has recognized David Weekley Homes as one of the "100 Best Companies to Work For®" in its annual rankings of employee culture and success.
"It is an incredible honor to be named for the 16th time to FORTUNE magazine's '100 Best Companies to Work For®' list," said David Weekley, chairman of David Weekley Homes. "This recognition is a testament to the wonderful culture we've created – and maintained – for decades."
David Weekley Homes ranks No. 9 on FORTUNE's list, moving up four spots from its position in 2021. This year's list is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 4.5 million current U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. David Weekley Homes employs more than 1,500 team members nationwide.
"It's very exciting to once again be included on this prestigious list that's celebrating 25 years of recognizing the best companies to work for," Weekley said. "I am incredibly proud to say that we are committed to enhancing the lives of our team, our customers and our community."
David Weekley Homes serves the surrounding communities in the 19 markets where it builds through the volunteer and philanthropic efforts of its outreach program called CARE. The company partners with many nonprofit organizations to donate time, talents, resources and money to help those in need.
CARE endeavors included working with local and national nonprofit organizations across the country, such as Ronald McDonald House Charities, National MS Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, National MS Society, Positive Coaching Alliance, Teach for America and many more. Last year alone, team members participated in 121 outreach projects that impacted more than 450,000 lives.
