HOUSTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InterLinc Mortgage is honored to have been ranked 36 on the Houston Business Journal's 2021 Fast 100 list, recognizing Houston-area private companies with the fastest revenue growth over a two-year period. "Houston is our home," says InterLinc President and CEO Gene F. Thompson, "and we're proud to be ranked among other exemplary companies in our local area."
From 2018-2020, InterLinc saw revenue growth of nearly $80MM. Volume-wise, the company went from reaching its first billion in 2016 to surpassing $2.5B by the end of 2020. Starting with just 4 employees in 2004, InterLinc is now closing in on 500 employees companywide and has no plans to slow down. Recruiting efforts are always underway to find the next branch or individual that aligns with our corporate values and culture, a key to our ongoing growth and success.
The vision statement set out by Thompson states, 'InterLinc Mortgage will be a top 100 national mortgage lender by 2025 with $7B in annual production through aggressive yet sustainable growth. To carry out this vision, InterLinc has prioritized new investments in advanced systems, processes, marketing and technology, setting the foundation for these short- and long-term goals.'
"To create this sustainable growth, we must have the people, resources and programs in place to attract the talented production team members we're aiming for," says Thompson.
Other critical rollouts and initiatives have been created in order to support the quickly evolving needs of our constituents, including a relaunch of our renovation products and a new release of One Time Close, a streamlined onboarding process for new hires inclusive of cross-department communications and programs and planning and preparation for InterLinc's Annual Employee Rally, set to take place in January 2022. "We're looking forward to breaking more records in Q4 of this year and can't wait to start the new year off strong by gathering our whole company together for a renewed focus on achieving our goals and vision," says Thompson.
Being headquartered in Houston, the nation's fourth-largest city, InterLinc considers it an honor to be ranked among the fastest-growing private companies when there are so many distinguished businesses in the Houston area. As a company, they are proud of their associates and how far they have come as an organization.
InterLinc Mortgage Services, LLC is a Houston-based full-service mortgage banking firm with approvals from the three largest issuers of mortgage-backed securities: Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. The Company affords clients access to enhanced mortgage product offerings, pricing competitiveness, loan efficiency, and servicing. InterLinc is licensed in 21 states throughout the Midwest and Southeast. More information is available online at https://interlincmortgage.com.
