SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Cabana is celebrating the holiday season with the addition of several new holiday menu items. Starting tomorrow, December 2, 2020, guests can enjoy Taco Cabana's new TC Torpedoes, breakfast tortas, churros and hot and cold alcoholic and non-alcoholic holiday beverages including Rum Tea Punch and Cafe de Olla, and two new Taco Cabana margarita flavors, Candy Cane and Apple Spice.
For the very first time, Taco Cabana introduces TC Torpedoes - fried corn masa filled with the guest's choice of chicken tinga or cheese and poblano. TC Torpedoes can be enjoyed as a two-pack for $4.99; as a plate with rice, beans, guacamole and two tortillas for $6.99; or as a combo with chips, queso and a 20 oz. drink for $7.99.
Taco Cabana continues enhancing its beverage options with a variety of new hot and cold alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. For guests looking to warm up, Taco Cabana is offering its new Rum Tea Punch (made with Bacardi Rum) or non-alcoholic Cafe de Olla, a sweetened coffee with hints of cinnamon. As the margarita capital of Texas, Taco Cabana delivers again with its latest margarita offerings - Candy Cane and Apple Spice. Each beverage is available for $3 and can be purchased at all participating Texas Taco Cabana locations.
Looking to sweeten your TC meal? Guests can now enjoy a two-pack of Taco Cabana's new churros for just $2.99. This holiday season, guests can also give the gift that keeps on giving. For every $25 in Taco Cabana Gift Cards purchased, guests will receive a $5 Holiday Guest Appreciation Card to use on future Taco Cabana visits.
Also releasing system-wide tomorrow at all Texas locations, Taco Cabana introduces its new breakfast tortas, available all day everyday. Breakfast lovers can enjoy a Chorizo & Egg or Cheese & Egg torta for $2.99, or a Bacon, Egg & Cheese torta for $3.99.
The seasonal menu items can be ordered via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, via the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MyTC! App or TacoCabana.com. Select Taco Cabana dining rooms and patios are now open as well. For more information on Taco Cabana's holiday menu items or traditional offerings, please visit TacoCabana.com.