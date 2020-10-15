IRVING, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended August 31, 2020. Earnings from continuing operations were $67.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter, compared to $85.9 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the prior year period. For the full year, earnings from continuing operations were $278.3 million, or $2.31 per diluted share, compared to $198.8 million, or $1.67 per diluted share in the prior year.
During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company incurred $27.5 million in net after-tax charges, the largest of which related to the post-closing working capital settlement associated with its fiscal 2019 rebar asset acquisition. In addition, the Company incurred non-cash charges in connection with facility closures, as it continued to optimize its operational footprint, as well as debt extinguishment costs related to the complete pay-down of CMC's term loan facility. Excluding these and other, one-time expenses, fourth quarter adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $95.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $0.76 per diluted share in the prior year period. Details can be found in the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 12.
Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Fiscal 2020 was an exceptional year for CMC, and our strong results – including enhanced earnings, increased cash flow, additional operational flexibility, and a more robust balance sheet – demonstrate the value of CMC's purposeful strategic transformation completed over the last several years and our position as a leader in concrete reinforcement."
"The past year was also one of unprecedented challenges that altered the work and home life of each of our employees. I could not be prouder of the way the CMC team members responded, delivering a banner year for our Company despite the difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking ahead, we continue to strategically build for the future. We expect our ongoing network optimization efforts will yield additional margin and working capital benefits, and our third rolling line in Poland to begin commissioning toward the end of this fiscal year. In addition, we recently announced the construction of a third micro mill, which will be the world's first merchant product-capable micro mill upon its completion in fiscal 2023," Smith added.
As a result of the strong free cash flow generated during the fourth quarter, the Company reduced its debt sequentially, while also improving its cash balance to $542.1 million at August 31, 2020. Compared to the prior year-end, CMC's cash balance increased by $349.6 million, while total indebtedness was reduced by $161.0 million. Availability under the Company's credit and accounts receivable programs was $661.9 million at August 31, 2020.
On October 14, 2020, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on October 29, 2020. The dividend will be paid on November 13, 2020, and marks 224 consecutive quarterly dividend payments by the Company.
Business Segments - Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Review
Beginning with its fiscal fourth quarter 2020 results, CMC is reporting two operating segments: North America and Europe. North America comprises the former Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, and Americas Fabrication segments. Europe comprises the former International Mill segment, with no other changes. For additional details regarding changes to the operating segment reporting, please refer to the investor relations section of CMC's website.
The North America segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $174.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of 14% compared to $152.5 million in the prior year period. The improvement reflects strong management of non-raw material costs at each stage of our vertically integrated value chain. Cost performance at the mills was particularly strong, with a meaningful portion of the improvement driven by the recent decision to curtail melting operations at Steel California and supply billets from lower cost plants. Lower operating costs at downstream locations also contributed to the improved performance.
Shipment volumes of finished goods, which includes steel products and downstream products, were flat compared to the prior year quarter. Demand for rebar from the mills remained strong, growing year-over-year, supported by healthy construction backlogs across our customer base. As a result of gains in market share, shipments of merchant bar were flat compared to the prior year period, as underlying consumption declined across the industry. Downstream product volumes declined modestly year-over-year due largely to the impact of weather challenges in the Gulf Coast and Texas markets.
Margins over scrap cost within the vertical chain declined from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, due primarily to steel products. Average selling price for steel products decreased $59 per ton year-over-year, which was only partially offset by lower scrap costs. Margin over scrap cost on downstream products expanded modestly compared to a year ago, driven by lower input costs and stronger pricing in CMC's committed backlog, which led to higher average selling prices.
The Europe segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $22.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, up slightly compared to adjusted EBITDA of $22.7 million for the prior year quarter. Results benefited from a $10.7 million carbon credit that was received during the quarter. While shipment volumes decreased modestly compared to the prior year quarter, they remain supported by resilience in the Polish construction sector. The Central European market for long products continues to be challenged by ongoing incursions of imported material, which led to a $39 per ton reduction in steel product margin over scrap compared to the prior year period.
Outlook
"We expect finished steel volumes for our North America and Europe operations to follow typical seasonal trends in the first fiscal quarter, with some negative impact in North America due to storms in the Texas and Gulf Coast markets," said Ms. Smith. "Shipments of steel and downstream products in the near-term should be supported by our solid construction backlog. We anticipate margin headwinds in the first quarter within North America due to the recent rise in scrap costs mitigated, in part, by steel price increases that became effective during the quarter. The market for long products in Europe is expected to remain challenged due to elevated import levels. However, demand appears solid, driven by construction sector resilience, and rebounding Central European industrial production."
Conference Call
CMC invites you to listen to a live broadcast of its fourth quarter fiscal 2020 conference call today, Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Barbara Smith, Chairman of the Board of Directors, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Lawrence, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. The call is accessible via our website at www.cmc.com. In the event you are unable to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived and available for replay on our website on the next business day. Financial and statistical information presented in the broadcast are located on CMC's website under "Investors."
About Commercial Metals Company
Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, two rerolling mills, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.
Forward-Looking Statements
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
(in thousands, except per ton amounts)
8/31/2020
5/31/2020
2/29/2020
11/30/2019
8/31/2019
8/31/2020
8/31/2019
North America
Net sales
$
1,224,849
$
1,167,081
$
1,161,283
$
1,216,720
$
1,333,014
$
4,769,933
$
5,001,116
Adjusted EBITDA
174,219
159,394
152,831
174,732
152,450
661,176
456,296
External tons shipped
Raw materials
300
288
321
320
399
1,229
1,662
Rebar
498
463
461
475
474
1,897
1,726
Merchant and other
234
211
238
236
237
919
973
Steel products
732
674
699
711
711
2,816
2,699
Downstream products
429
427
366
413
448
1,635
1,632
Average selling price per ton
Raw materials
$
605
$
517
$
595
$
547
$
535
$
567
$
563
Steel products
600
624
625
626
659
618
681
Downstream products
970
966
984
976
963
975
905
Cost of raw materials per ton
$
427
$
348
$
435
$
392
$
383
$
402
$
406
Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton
237
239
256
226
246
238
284
Steel products metal margin per ton
$
363
$
385
$
369
$
400
$
413
$
380
$
397
Europe
Net sales
$
179,855
$
173,817
$
180,079
$
165,389
$
205,461
$
699,140
$
817,048
Adjusted EBITDA
22,927
14,270
13,451
11,359
22,666
62,007
100,102
External tons shipped
Rebar
150
122
145
122
151
539
423
Merchant and other
230
252
235
216
237
933
1,037
Steel products
380
374
380
338
388
1,472
1,460
Average selling price per ton
Steel products
$
446
$
437
$
449
$
461
$
500
$
448
$
528
Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton
$
250
$
239
$
251
$
244
$
265
$
246
$
288
Steel products metal margin per ton
$
196
$
198
$
198
$
217
$
235
$
202
$
240
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
Net sales
8/31/2020
5/31/2020
2/29/2020
11/30/2019
8/31/2019
8/31/2020
8/31/2019
North America
$
1,224,849
$
1,167,081
$
1,161,283
$
1,216,720
$
1,333,014
$
4,769,933
$
5,001,116
Europe
179,855
173,817
180,079
165,389
205,461
699,140
817,048
Corporate and Other
4,428
785
(399)
2,599
4,530
7,413
10,838
Total net sales
$
1,409,132
$
1,341,683
$
1,340,963
$
1,384,708
$
1,543,005
$
5,476,486
$
5,829,002
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
North America
$
174,219
$
159,394
$
152,831
$
174,732
$
152,450
$
661,176
$
456,296
Europe
22,927
14,270
13,451
11,359
22,666
62,007
100,102
Corporate and Other
(64,846)
(26,882)
(28,561)
(26,286)
(29,871)
(146,575)
(132,313)
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
(in thousands, except share data)
8/31/2020
8/31/2019
8/31/2020
8/31/2019
Net sales
$
1,409,132
$
1,543,005
$
5,476,486
$
5,829,002
Costs and expenses:
Cost of goods sold
1,145,725
1,290,346
4,531,688
5,025,514
Selling, general and administrative expenses
162,070
131,882
504,572
463,271
Asset impairments
1,098
369
7,611
384
Interest expense
13,962
17,702
61,837
71,373
1,322,855
1,440,299
5,105,708
5,560,542
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
86,277
102,706
370,778
268,460
Income taxes
18,495
16,826
92,476
69,681
Earnings from continuing operations
67,782
85,880
278,302
198,779
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes
(34)
280
1,907
(528)
Income taxes
125
49
706
158
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations
(159)
231
1,201
(686)
Net earnings
$
67,623
$
86,111
$
279,503
$
198,093
Basic earnings (loss) per share*
Earnings from continuing operations
$
0.57
$
0.73
$
2.34
$
1.69
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations
—
—
0.01
(0.01)
Net earnings
$
0.57
$
0.73
$
2.35
$
1.68
Diluted earnings (loss) per share*
Earnings from continuing operations
$
0.56
$
0.72
$
2.31
$
1.67
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations
—
—
0.01
(0.01)
Net earnings
$
0.56
$
0.72
$
2.32
$
1.66
Cash dividends per share
$
0.12
$
0.12
$
0.48
$
0.48
Average basic shares outstanding
119,198,785
118,046,800
118,921,854
117,834,558
Average diluted shares outstanding
120,645,931
119,392,062
120,309,621
119,124,628
* Earnings Per Share ("EPS") is calculated independently for each component and may not sum to net earnings EPS due to rounding.
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
August 31,
(in thousands, except share data)
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
542,103
$
192,461
Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $9,597 and $8,403)
880,728
1,016,088
Inventories
625,393
692,368
Prepaid and other current assets
165,879
179,088
Total current assets
2,214,103
2,080,005
Property, plant and equipment:
Land
143,567
142,825
Buildings and improvements
786,820
750,381
Equipment
2,364,923
2,234,800
Construction in process
103,776
68,579
3,399,086
3,196,585
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
(1,828,019)
(1,695,614)
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,571,067
1,500,971
Goodwill
64,321
64,138
Other noncurrent assets
232,237
113,657
Total assets
$
4,081,728
$
3,758,771
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
266,102
$
288,005
Accrued expenses and other payables
454,977
353,786
Acquired unfavorable contract backlog
6,035
35,360
Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings
18,149
17,439
Total current liabilities
745,263
694,590
Deferred income taxes
130,810
79,290
Other noncurrent liabilities
250,706
133,620
Long-term debt
1,065,536
1,227,214
Total liabilities
2,192,315
2,134,714
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued 129,060,664 shares; outstanding 119,220,905 and 117,924,938 shares
1,290
1,290
Additional paid-in capital
358,912
358,668
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(103,764)
(124,126)
Retained earnings
1,807,826
1,585,379
Less treasury stock, 9,839,759 and 11,135,726 shares at cost
(175,063)
(197,350)
Stockholders' equity
1,889,201
1,623,861
Stockholders' equity attributable to noncontrolling interests
212
196
Total equity
1,889,413
1,624,057
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,081,728
$
3,758,771
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Year Ended August 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
Cash flows from (used by) operating activities:
Net earnings
$
279,503
$
198,093
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash flows from (used by) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
165,758
158,671
Deferred income taxes and other long-term taxes
49,580
49,523
Share-based compensation
31,850
25,106
Amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog
(29,367)
(74,784)
Asset impairments
7,611
384
Net gain on sales of a subsidiary, assets and other
(4,213)
(2,281)
Write-down of inventory and other
2,065
723
Loss on debt extinguishment
1,778
—
Provision for losses on receivables, net
578
388
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
Accounts receivable
146,375
27,204
Inventories
78,903
89,664
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other payables
45,718
(15,315)
Other operating assets and liabilities
15,065
(52,851)
Beneficial interest in securitized accounts receivable
—
(367,521)
Net cash flows from (used by) operating activities
791,204
37,004
Cash flows from (used by) investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(187,618)
(138,836)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(18,137)
(700,941)
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
11,843
3,910
Proceeds from insurance, sale of discontinued operations and other
974
6,298
Beneficial interest in securitized accounts receivable
—
367,521
Net cash flows from (used by) investing activities
(192,938)
(462,048)
Cash flows from (used by) financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
62,539
180,000
Repayments of long-term debt
(246,523)
(127,704)
Proceeds from accounts receivable programs
234,482
288,896
Repayments under accounts receivable programs
(237,828)
(296,033)
Cash dividends
(57,056)
(56,537)
Stock issued under incentive and purchase plans, net of forfeitures
(3,420)
(1,876)
Other
16
10
Net cash flows from (used by) financing activities
(247,790)
(13,244)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
759
(598)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
351,235
(438,886)
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
193,729
632,615
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of year
$
544,964
$
193,729
Supplemental information:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
542,103
$
192,461
Restricted cash
$
2,861
$
1,268
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
544,964
$
193,729
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided below.
Core EBITDA from Continuing Operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. Core EBITDA from continuing operations is the sum of earnings from continuing operations before interest expense and income taxes. It also excludes recurring non-cash charges for depreciation and amortization, asset impairments, and equity compensation. Core EBITDA from continuing operations also excludes certain acquisition settlement costs, amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog, labor cost government refunds, facility closure costs, debt extinguishment costs, acquisition and integration-related costs and the effect of purchase accounting adjustments on inventory. Core EBITDA from continuing operations should not be considered an alternative to earnings (loss) from continuing operations or net earnings (loss), or as a better measure of liquidity than net cash flows from operating activities, as determined by GAAP. However, we believe that Core EBITDA from continuing operations provides relevant and useful information, which is often used by analysts, creditors and other interested parties in our industry as it allows: (i) comparison of our earnings to those of our competitors; (ii) a supplemental measure of our ongoing core performance; and (iii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Additionally, Core EBITDA from continuing operations is the target benchmark for our annual and long-term cash incentive performance plans for management. Core EBITDA from continuing operations may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.
A reconciliation of earnings from continuing operations before income taxes to Core EBITDA from continuing operations is provided below:
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
(in thousands)
8/31/2020
5/31/2020
2/29/2020
11/30/2019
8/31/2019
8/31/2020
8/31/2019
Earnings from continuing operations
$
67,782
$
64,169
$
63,596
$
82,755
$
85,880
$
278,302
$
198,779
Interest expense
13,962
15,409
15,888
16,578
17,702
61,837
71,373
Income taxes
18,495
23,804
22,845
27,332
16,826
92,476
69,681
Depreciation and amortization
41,654
41,765
41,389
40,941
41,051
165,749
158,653
Asset impairments
1,098
5,983
—
530
369
7,611
384
Non-cash equity compensation
9,875
6,170
7,536
8,269
7,758
31,850
25,106
Acquisition settlement
32,123
—
—
—
—
32,123
—
Amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog
(10,691)
(4,348)
(5,997)
(8,331)
(16,582)
(29,367)
(74,784)
Labor cost government refund
(2,985)
—
—
—
—
(2,985)
—
Facility closure
2,903
1,863
—
6,339
—
11,105
—
Debt extinguishment costs
1,778
—
—
—
—
1,778
—
Acquisition and integration related costs and other
—
—
—
—
6,177
—
41,958
Purchase accounting effect on inventory
—
—
—
—
—
—
10,315
Core EBITDA from continuing operations
$
175,994
$
154,815
$
145,257
$
174,413
$
159,181
$
650,479
$
501,465
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure that is equal to earnings (loss) from continuing operations before certain acquisition settlement costs, labor cost government refunds, facility closure costs, debt extinguishment costs, asset impairments, acquisition and integration-related costs and purchase accounting effects on inventory, including the estimated income tax effects thereof. Additionally, we adjust adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the effects of the TCJA. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations should not be considered as an alternative to earnings from continuing operations or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. However, we believe that adjusted earnings from continuing operations provides relevant and useful information to investors as it allows: (i) a supplemental measure of our ongoing core performance and (ii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Management uses adjusted earnings from continuing operations to evaluate our financial performance. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share is defined as adjusted earnings from continuing operations on a diluted per share basis.
A reconciliation of earnings from continuing operations to adjusted earnings from continuing operations is provided below:
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
(in thousands)
8/31/2020
5/31/2020
2/29/2020
11/30/2019
8/31/2019
8/31/2020
8/31/2019
Earnings from continuing operations
$
67,782
$
64,169
$
63,596
$
82,755
$
85,880
$
278,302
$
198,779
Acquisition settlement
32,123
—
—
—
—
32,123
—
Labor cost government refund
(2,985)
—
—
—
—
(2,985)
—
Facility closure
2,903
1,863
—
6,339
—
11,105
—
Debt extinguishment costs
1,778
—
—
—
—
1,778
—
Asset impairments
1,098
5,983
—
—
—
7,081
—
Acquisition and integration related costs and other
—
—
—
—
6,177
—
41,958
Purchase accounting effect on inventory
—
—
—
—
—
—
10,315
Total adjustments (pre-tax)
$
34,917
$
7,846
$
—
$
6,339
$
6,177
$
49,102
$
52,273
Tax Impact
TCJA impact
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
7,550
Related tax effects on adjustments
(7,392)
(1,648)
—
(1,331)
(1,297)
(10,371)
(10,977)
Total tax impact
(7,392)
(1,648)
—
(1,331)
(1,297)
(10,371)
(3,427)
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations
$
95,307
$
70,367
$
63,596
$
87,763
$
90,760
$
317,033
$
247,625
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share
$
0.79
$
0.59
$
0.53
$
0.73
$
0.76
$
2.64
$
2.08