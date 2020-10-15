- Fourth quarter GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations increased 5.6% sequentially, Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations increased 35% - Fourth quarter Core EBITDA rose 14% sequentially. Fiscal year 2020 Core EBITDA increased 30% year-over-year - Fourth quarter North America segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% sequentially, driven by higher shipments of finished product and strong cost management throughout the vertically integrated value chain - Generated full year Cash from Operations of $791.2 million