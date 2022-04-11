Ann will lead the company's efforts to develop products that support pharmacists and pharmacies in their evolving role as healthcare providers
DALLAS, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OmniSYS, a leading provider of technology solutions for the retail pharmacy industry, announced today that Ann Howard will be the company's new EVP of Product Management. In this role, Ann will be responsible for evolving and commercializing the company's portfolio of retail pharmacy solutions.
"I am thrilled to have Ann join our team to help scale the product management function here at OmniSYS," said John King, OmniSYS president. "She is an inspiring and powerful leader with proven success driving transformational change. Through Ann's leadership, OmniSYS will continue to innovate and deliver solutions that support pharmacists as providers of primary and preventative care."
As an experienced product leader, Ann brings 14 years of product experience to her role at OmniSYS, most recently as the head of product for GoNoodle. Prior to that, Ann held key product roles in other fast-growing technology companies where she helped transform product management, product design, engineering, QA, data, and customer support. She holds an undergraduate degree from Salem college, and an MBA from the University of North Carolina. Ann was a 2021 Moxie Award winner for Women in Tech for contributions to workplace, community, and the tech industry as a whole.
"My approach to product management eliminates noise and optimizes resources to deliver innovative solutions that solve key customer challenges," said Howard. "OmniSYS is already the recognized leader in solutions for the retail pharmacy space, and I am excited to join the team to help continue to drive this mission forward."
