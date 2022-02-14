AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CenExel Centers of Excellence network, formed in 2018, now comprises 13 clinical research sites across 10 different states in the country, with special emphasis on Neurology, Pain, Psychiatry, Vaccines/Immunology, Dermatology, Ethnic-bridging, Sleep studies, and Clinical Pharmacology. CenExel network's geographical advantage and their fully integrated and collaborative processes are an exciting addition to VaxCorps.
Centricity, a new research organization which specializes in more than 35 therapeutic areas has been formed by the merging of Truth North, IACT Health, and LMC Manna Research. Together, the organization now has more than 40 fully owned and integrated clinical research sites in Canada and the US with access to more than 1.6 million patients and over 150 active investigators. With this expansive addition to the network, VaxCorps continues to grow its geographic access to diverse patient populations. The network is committed to patient centricity and an openness to working with industry partners to continue to advocate for diversity and equity in trials and decentralized methodologies to meet the demands both in timelines and accessibility.
HyperCORE International is a super network of highly experienced and awarded clinical research site/network companies. The network has more than 100+ active research sites across the globe and is the second-largest clinical research site organization in the world. Its member companies have conducted 7,000+ trials including 140,000+ patients randomized and have access to 15 million patients for recruitment.
VaxCorps, who is a silver sponsor for this year's World Vaccine Congress, has achieved a dignified title of having the most ViE wins for a clinical research network. Founded in 2013 by Mark Lacy, the founder and CEO of Benchmark Research now consists of 150+ highly experienced principal investigators and more than 750+ additional staff who have completed over 2,250 trials. Through 2020 - 2021, the VaxCorps network conducted over 34 types of vaccine trials, including: COVID-19, AVA, C. diff, CMV, E. coli, HBV, HSV, influenza, smallpox, and many others. Additionally, the VaxCorps global network was the first to have at least one company participate in over 97% of all vaccine trials during that period.
"The addition of these extraordinary forces in vaccine research to our network is an incredible honor. Not only is the expansion a proud moment for us but we are now the recognized largest vaccine network in the world by 3-fold. This is an exciting achievement to have going into World Vaccine Congress 2022 and we hope to earn your vote as Best Clinical Trial Network. " - Mark Lacy, Founder and CEO of VaxCorps and Benchmark Research
Vote VaxCorps at the upcoming ViE Awards for Best Clinical Trial Network: https://form.jotform.com/220053118811342
If you are interested in becoming a member of VaxCorp's expanding and exceptional network please contact Van Johnson via email to begin the process: vanjohnson@benchmarkresearch.net
About VaxCorps:
VaxCorps is a network of highly experienced, geographically diverse clinical research centers specializing in the conduct of vaccine trials in healthy adults, elderly, and pediatric populations. We are committed to excellence. As industry leaders we effectively meet and exceed enrollment goals and adjust to tight timelines. We have successfully conducted more than 1750+ Phase I - III vaccine clinical trials with the highest standards of research excellence. Our subject safety, data integrity, rapid startup, effective enrollment and retention have made our sites vaccine trial leaders.
Media Contact
Madelyn Rascoe, Director of Marketing, Benchmark Research, +1 2547171274, madelynrascoe@benchmarkresearch.net
SOURCE VaxCorps