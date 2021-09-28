HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Element Blue, a leader in intelligent automation specializing in the healthcare sector, has retained its status as a UiPath Gold Partner. In 2017 Element Blue became a Gold Partner with UiPath – the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company – and has been developing strategic technology solutions for hospitals and healthcare systems for more than 20 years.
"We are pleased to maintain our Gold tier status and to continue the growth of our healthcare practice with our talented colleagues at UiPath," said Steven Gerhardt, Managing Partner and CEO of Element Blue. "After evaluating several top RPA platforms before selecting UiPath, we've never looked back. It has clearly been the right decision and technology partner for Element Blue and our healthcare clients."
Element Blue will feature some of its top healthcare automation use cases and success stories at UiPath's FORWARD IV conference on October 5-6. Emerald Sponsors of the conference and roundtable host, Element Blue's team will share insights into its best practices for intelligent automation solutions in healthcare, including in the areas of patient access, the healthcare revenue cycle, telehealth, and COVID-19.
"The opportunity to improve the overall patient experience through enterprise automation continues to expand and grow," said Gerhardt. "Our healthcare clients that have embraced automation are realizing measurable savings through increased efficiency, reduced errors, faster collections and improved accuracy with payer claims. Patients appreciate the seamlessness of their encounters as automation helps to facilitate each step of the healthcare journey: from referrals and scheduling to pre-admissions and approvals to provider interactions in clinical settings, with telehealth, labs and testing, and more. It's a win for all involved, but especially for patients."
"The healthcare industry is still facing tremendous challenges resulting from the ongoing pandemic and has proven resilient with problem solving technological and operational difficulties through automation," said Cheryln Chin, Vice President, Global Partners and Alliances at UiPath. "Each process that becomes more efficient with automation means more time for patient care and lesser strain on healthcare workers who are freed from repetitive, tedious tasks. As a UiPath USN member, Element Blue is advancing successful automation initiatives among their customers and providing the expertise and support to enable these initiatives to have long-term benefits for healthcare organizations."
To learn more, visit Element Blue's team at UiPath FORWARD IV, booth #E4.
Media Contact
Steven Gerhardt, Element Blue, 1 (832) 532-4056, steven@elementblue.com
Kimberly Chesser, Element Blue, (713) 865-3503, kimberly@elementblue.com
