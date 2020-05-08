- First quarter 2020 net income of $5.3 million, adjusted EBITDA of $66.1 million and Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF") of $34.2 million - Five-well pad site commenced production in the Utica Shale in March 2020 with current production rates in excess of 160 MMcf/d, which is more than 15% higher than original expectations - Reiterating suspension of common and Series A preferred unit distributions, which collectively account for approximately $76 million of annual cash outflows, to be reallocated to repay debt - Reiterating 2020 adjusted EBITDA, which is expected to trend towards the low-end of the $260 million to $285 million guidance range given reductions and delays to customer drilling and completion activities - Reiterating 2020 total capital expenditures guidance range of $30 million to $50 million which, at the midpoint, is down 33% from the original guidance of $50 million to $70 million - Expect to generate sufficient cash in 2020, after capital expenditures, to reduce debt by more than $100 million and to report a total leverage ratio of approximately 5.0x at year-end 2020