HOUSTON, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow, a premiere building permitting firm in Texas, announced today that Helen Caller, President of PermitUsNow was honored by H-E-B Grocery Construction Project Management and El Dorado store management for her contributions in managing permitting with 3 different jurisdictions and coordinating critical inspections for the new El Dorado grocery store with curbside, fuel station, car wash and detention pond. The luncheon was prepared by store chefs and hosted by H-E-B area and store management at the new El Dorado store location on March 9, 2022.
"I am thrilled to be recognized by H-E-B for working on their new El Dorado store in Clear Lake area. Our goal is to de-risk permitting in the early phase of projects and deliver permits fast so our clients like H-E-B Grocery can provide the ideal shopping experience, support a good quality of life for their customers plus generate revenue." Helen Callier, President of PermitUsNow.
Now in its 24th year, the Annual Women in Construction week celebrates women in construction in all aspects of the industry. From project managers to Superintendents to building permit expediters to contractors and to Engineers, women play important role in building infrastructure to grocery stores in the U.S.
When Beth Tschirhart, H-E-B Construction Project Manager had the opportunity to breathe after turning over the new El Dorado store to store operations in December 2021, she realized that the leadership that constructed this store including internal fixtures were all women. H-E-B knew this warranted a celebration that aligns with its history of being started by a woman – Mrs. Butts.
"We are really grateful for Helen's leadership on the H-E-B new store project in Clear Lake. Her unique approach with Harris County, MUD, City of Webster plan reviewers and inspection staff was instrumental with this store opening on time and making a difference to customers in area." Moruf Jimoh, AAIA, Technical Manager, PermitUsNow.
Women make up approximately 14% of the construction industry and provide many opportunities for women to advance in their career and expand businesses; especially in Texas which leads the nation in real estate projects (commercial and residential).
Helen leads a muti-discipline team of permit expediters including women with architectural, design and construction backgrounds. PermitUsNow permits H-E-B projects across the state of Texas and looks forward to bringing on board more women to the team.
About PermitUsNow
PermitUsNow created a permit expediting service to help Architects, Contractors, and Project Owners to do what they love to do best and that building their customers' dreams. Companies like HEB, OTG | United Airlines, Planet Fitness, and Burns and McDonnell have experienced saving time and money during the pre-construction phase of their projects. Because they have saved time, they were able to open new locations, connect with more customers, plus generate more revenue like never before. The PermitUsNow team are building permitting process and code experts who have worked with over 500 jurisdictions in Texas and others across the US.
Media Contact: Len Cal
Tel: 281.312.9981 | Email: 331735@email4pr.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/h-e-b-grocery-recognized-permitusnows-president--helen-callier-during-women-in-construction-luncheon-301500649.html
SOURCE PermitUsNow